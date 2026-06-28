Benvenuto Cellini repays Ryan Moore faith as he bounces back to lead home Aidan O'Brien 1-2-3

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Benvenuto Cellini led home a 1-2-3 for Aidan O'Brien in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh.

Ryan Moore's mount ranged up on the outside with two furlongs to run and won in good style by a length and three-quarters at odds of 7-4.

Benvenuto Cellini's success came just over three weeks on from being declared a non-runner in the Derby after being deemed by the Epsom stewards to have been disadvantaged at the start when having a hind leg on a stalls shelf.

Here he sealed a record-extending 18th victory in the race for O'Brien, whose Derby winner Christmas Day kept on well for second with Pierre Bonnard finishing third.

It was yet another Derby success for the Ballydoyle trainer, who also landed the French equivalent with Constitution River last month.

British raider Raaheeb arrived into the race unbeaten for Shadwell and Owen Burrows, but he failed to land a telling blow in finishing fourth.

Benvenuto Cellini was halved in price to 5-1 (from 10) by Coral for the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot on July 25 and is 12-1 (from 25) with the same firm for the Arc at Longchamp on October 4.

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

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