'A potential superstar' - why this horse can win the Coral-Eclipse this weekend

Our tipsters and reporters provide their selections for the big-race action on Saturday.

By James Hill

I thought bookmakers might be going shorter than they are about Constitution River here. Granted he’s got to prove himself against the older runners and his stablemate Hawk Mountain is in the mix, but seven of Aidan O’Brien’s nine Eclipse winners were three-year-olds, including all of the last three, and this colt is meant to be the best of his Classic crop. His form this season looks sound, and winning the French Derby from stall 15 was an achievement. He's hard to oppose.

Constitution River 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

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By Sam Hardy

Constitution River is all the rage but it could be his Ballydoyle stable companion Hawk Mountain who gives him the most to think about, and he is fancied to finish in front this time around. Only a neck separated the pair in the Group 1 Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly last time out but the return to quicker ground could give the selection the edge this time.

Hawk Mountain 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

By Stuart Redding

Aidan O’Brien has won the last three runnings of this and it would be a surprise if he didn’t make it four with Constitution River. He has long been highly regarded and his two victories this season have shown he is top-class. His seven-length Chester win was visually impressive and he did well to overcome a difficult draw at Chantilly. Gethin is a promising opponent but it won’t be easy for him to concede 10lb to his younger rival.

Constitution River 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien



By Dan Alexander

Defeat by a neck to Ombudsman in the Brigadier Gerard is form that could not have aged much better for Owen Burrows' rapidly improving four-year-old. Admittedly John and Thady Gosden's superstar was unlikely to be quite as primed for that sunny May evening, with all eyes focused on delivering the sensational performance we witnessed at Royal Ascot. However, any horse that can get within a neck of Ombudsman has to be respected and that course and distance form is tempting at the prices.

Gethin 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Owen Burrows

By Harry Wilson

Constitution River looked like a potential superstar when bolting up in the Dee Stakes at Chester's May meeting, putting seven lengths between himself and subsequent Hampton Court Stakes winner Generic in a time not far off the course record. He did well to overcome a wide draw when following up in the Prix du Jockey Club, in which he was value for more than the three-quarter-length margin suggests, and looks the one to beat with more improvement to come.

Constitution River 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

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