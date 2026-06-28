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Reportstoday
16:35 Curragh
premium

'He wouldn't let me see him' - how an afternoon nap for Istabraq told JP McManus all he needed to know about Aidan O'Brien

Deputy Ireland editor David Jennings hears what some big names have to say about the master trainer

JP McManus and Aidan O'Brien at the Curragh after Benvenuto Cellini's Irish Derby triumph
JP McManus and Aidan O'Brien at the Curragh after Benvenuto Cellini's Irish Derby triumphCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
Play8 ran
16:35 CurraghFlat Turf, Group 1
Distance: 1m4fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Benvenuto Cellini
    fav7/4
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Christmas Day
    4/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Pierre Bonnard
    9/1
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I've run out of things to say about him, so let's hear from those who know him best instead. 

The question was a simple one – describe Aidan O'Brien in one word? It was the sort of question that should have really suited Ryan Moore, who never uses three words when one will do. 

"Ah, I can't," replied Moore with a wry smile. "How can you describe someone like Aidan in one word? It's not possible. That's a very social media-style question anyway."

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Deputy Ireland editor

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16:35 CurraghPlay
Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (Group 1) (No Geldings)8 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Benvenuto Cellini
    fav7/4
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Christmas Day
    4/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Pierre Bonnard
    9/1
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