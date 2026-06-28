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'He wouldn't let me see him' - how an afternoon nap for Istabraq told JP McManus all he needed to know about Aidan O'Brien
Deputy Ireland editor David Jennings hears what some big names have to say about the master trainer
JP McManus and Aidan O'Brien at the Curragh after Benvenuto Cellini's Irish Derby triumphCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
8 ran
16:35 CurraghFlat Turf, Group 1
Distance: 1m4fClass:
- 1st2Benvenuto Cellinifav7/4
- 2nd4Christmas Day4/1
- 3rd6Pierre Bonnard9/1
I've run out of things to say about him, so let's hear from those who know him best instead.
The question was a simple one – describe Aidan O'Brien in one word? It was the sort of question that should have really suited Ryan Moore, who never uses three words when one will do.
"Ah, I can't," replied Moore with a wry smile. "How can you describe someone like Aidan in one word? It's not possible. That's a very social media-style question anyway."
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