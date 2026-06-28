'He wouldn't let me see him' - how an afternoon nap for Istabraq told JP McManus all he needed to know about Aidan O'Brien

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I've run out of things to say about him, so let's hear from those who know him best instead.

The question was a simple one – describe Aidan O'Brien in one word? It was the sort of question that should have really suited Ryan Moore, who never uses three words when one will do.

"Ah, I can't," replied Moore with a wry smile. "How can you describe someone like Aidan in one word? It's not possible. That's a very social media-style question anyway."