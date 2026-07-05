'Very special', 'something different' and 'mind-blowing' - how Aidan O'Brien's praise after five Eclipse wins reveals plenty about Constitution River

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How do you compare one Coral-Eclipse winner with another? There is the straightforward and scientific ratings approach as option A and the more carefree, gut feel ranking as option B.

But what about option C? Aidan O'Brien knows a thing or two about winning the Eclipse with an immensely talented three-year-old, Constitution River his fifth such instance in the past six years . How do the words of Ballydoyle's genius trainer compare to those uttered after the wins of St Mark's Basilica, Paddington, City Of Troy and Delacroix?

O'Brien liked what he saw at Sandown and believes Constitution River , winner of all five of his races after a narrow defeat on his debut at Newmarket last July, is a "special horse".

But how often has O'Brien labelled his Eclipse winners special after they have returned to the Sandown winner's enclosure? Not as often as you might think.

The very special one

St Mark's Basilica was so special he repeated the praise. "He's a relaxed traveller but when you really go for him he really turns it on and I think that's the mark of a really special horse," said O'Brien in 2021, before adding: "He had to step in against the older horses at some stage and it wasn't as if they were middle-of-the-road older horses. For him to do that to them makes it very special."

St Mark's Basilica: impressive winner of the Eclipse at Sandown in 2021 Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

So maybe Constitution River can be closely compared to St Mark's Basilica on the lofty platform in which he was held. O'Brien says they have "always thought the world" of Constitution River, but St Mark's Basilica, now into his stallion career and already producing Classic winners for Coolmore (Diamond Necklace), was "just a bit different". O'Brien could not remember having one like him.

But he did not call the three Eclipse winners in the middle special. Not after their wins in Esher, anyway.

From functional to shocking

City Of Troy was a headline-makers' dream throughout his career. O'Brien was always full of praise for him, but perhaps it was harder at Sandown, where connections seemed just relieved he had won in unusually soft ground for early July.

O'Brien reflected at the time: "He's a beautiful, good-ground horse and has obviously won in spite of the ground. It's always tough because the difference between winning and not winning is massive. Dylan [Browne McMonagle], who rode the second horse [Al Riffa], said he thought he had him but, when he got to him, City Of Troy went again.”

The length winning margin summed up the functional but far from flashy effort, certainly compared to both his Derby win before and an all-the-way Juddmonte International triumph after, when O'Brien repeatedly described him as the best horse he had ever trained.

Paddington seemed to be different, too, in that he kept catching his trainer by surprise. It was hard to get any other feeling from O'Brien. "He's put on a bit of weight since Ascot and it's strange for a horse to do that", "The surprising thing about him is the progression he's making from race to race", "He's surprised us so much with every run", "There's something very different happening."

Paddington (left): a rapid improver during his three-year-old season Credit: Mark Cranham

And then there was Delacroix , who won his Eclipse in a slightly different way, showcasing a tremendous turn of acceleration to mow down Ombudsman after looking in trouble.

The speed he showed? "Mind-blowing" and a "brilliant thing to have up your sleeve". There was a real shock factor to what O'Brien had just seen.

One more superlative

Which takes us back to Constitution River. His dominance was not a shock. Sent off 8-11, he won as the odds implied. Three lengths was the margin and it was very much job done.

Constitution River: Aidan O'Brien reported Ryan Moore to have said the 2026 Eclipse winner is the best the jockey has ever ridden Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

The question inevitably moves on to what now and where next? O'Brien had one more superlative to offer up. "Ryan [Moore] said he doesn't think he's ridden a better horse."

It is high praise. And it is not the first time O'Brien has put his neck on the line with a colt. But he knows it.

Speaking to the Racing Post for an interview in May , O'Brien said: "I don't mind what people say, or do, or think, or write about me. I never think about that.

"People think I say things to boost up horses, I don't. Ever. I promise you. I only say what I think at the time. Maybe I'm a bit of a dreamer, but that's just me."

Read more:

'Ryan said he doesn't think he's ridden a better horse' - Constitution River cements superstar status with sparkling Eclipse win

Constitution River well on his way to being a Ballydoyle great - and not even Ombudsman may be able to stop him

Ryan Moore refused to repeat it - but Coolmore's Derrick Smith doubles down on huge praise for 'spectacular' Constitution River

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