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OpinionAlan Sweetman
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The Curragh threw up some fantastic stories - you just have to look a little harder to find them

Alan Sweetman welcomes a healthy division of the spoils over Irish Derby weekend

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Features writer
Genesis and Wesley Joyce win the Rockingham Handicap by a neck at 25-1
Genesis and Wesley Joyce win the Rockingham Premier HandicapCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Although the familiar theme of domination hung heavily in the air after Sunday's Irish Derby, the three-day Curragh fixture deserves a more nuanced review.

While many will decry a state of affairs in which Ireland's premier Classic is the overwhelming preserve of the Coolmore/Ballydoyle team, a theme explored by Richard Forristal in his column here, few will deny Irish racing needs Aidan O'Brien to keep the conveyor belt running to maintain hard-earned international prestige. The fact he won four of the five juvenile events over the three days is a good omen for the strength of a developing squad.

Excluding the Irish Derby and the two-year-old races, the overall race programme actually produced a healthy division of spoils, reflecting a more vibrant scene than is sometimes portrayed. 

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