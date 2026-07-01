The Curragh threw up some fantastic stories - you just have to look a little harder to find them

Although the familiar theme of domination hung heavily in the air after Sunday's Irish Derby, the three-day Curragh fixture deserves a more nuanced review.

While many will decry a state of affairs in which Ireland's premier Classic is the overwhelming preserve of the Coolmore/Ballydoyle team, a theme explored by Richard Forristal in his column here, few will deny Irish racing needs Aidan O'Brien to keep the conveyor belt running to maintain hard-earned international prestige. The fact he won four of the five juvenile events over the three days is a good omen for the strength of a developing squad.

Excluding the Irish Derby and the two-year-old races, the overall race programme actually produced a healthy division of spoils, reflecting a more vibrant scene than is sometimes portrayed.