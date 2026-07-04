Punters placing their faith in odds-on Constitution River - but Tom Segal and Paul Kealy both have doubts

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Constitution River continues to dominate the betting for today's Coral-Eclipse (3.35 ) while stablemate Hawk Mountain has drifted from overnight.

Ryan Moore keeps the ride on the Prix du Jockey Club winner, who has won all four starts since his debut and is the 5-6 favourite to maintain his unbeaten record.

Meanwhile, Wayne Lordan takes the ride on Hawk Mountain, who is now 8-1 (from 15-2) with some bookmakers to reverse French Derby form with his stablemate after finishing runner-up to Constitution River in that contest last time.

Wathnan Racing-owned Gethin is the 9-2 second favourite after going down by just a neck to Ombudsman in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes.

Gethin brings Sandown form versus Ombudsman to the Coral-Eclipse Credit: Getty Images

Saddadd has seen support in the market this morning, shortening to 11-2 (from 7s) following his third-place finish in the Tattersalls Gold Cup for trainer Roger Varian.

A Boy Named Susie has drifted to 10-1 (from 17-2) as he attempts to return to the winner's enclosure for the first time since scoring on debut six starts ago for trainer Donnacha O'Brien. The three-year-old finished third in the Ballysax Stakes earlier this season before coming home fourth in the Prix du Jockey Club behind his trainer's father's 1-2-3.

King's Gambit and Flushing Meadows remain the outsiders of the field at best-priced odds of 80-1 and 150-1 respectively.

Ground and weather

Hot weather continues at Sandown, with muggy conditions and overnight irrigation doing little to alter the going on either course ahead of today's Eclipse card.

The last significant rainfall at the track came on Tuesday, when 7.6mm fell, and dry conditions since have prompted officials to water both courses in a bid to maintain the ground.

The round course remains good to firm, good in places, with officials reporting it is split evenly between the two descriptions, while the five-furlong sprint course is predominantly good, with good to firm in places.

Andrew Cooper, Clerk of course, said at 7.30am: "The weather at the moment is sort of overcast and it's been dry overnight. It will be a slightly muggy, dry and hot day. We're expecting to get up to 28 degrees at some point today, with not much breeze.

"The hottest time of the day here yesterday was actually at about five o'clock, and I think today will probably be similar.

"We watered last night, with the round course receiving five millimetres of irrigation and the sprint course receiving 2.5 millimetres of irrigation.

"The ground on the round course is good to firm, good in places. It walks to me as 50-50 between the two. The five-furlong sprint course, I'm going to call good, good to firm in places, but very much that is predominantly good."

'This was a back-burner' - top tipsters query Constitution River's chances

Top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy believe Constitution River is too short in the Coral-Eclipse (3.35 ), and can see plenty of chinks in the big-race favourite's armour.

The Prix du Jockey Club winner is odds-on in his first clash of the generations and could give Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore a fourth successive Eclipse win. He receives 10lb from his nearest older rivals, Gethin and Saddadd .

However, Kealy wants to take on Constitution River at the prices and is siding with the latter to strike at Group 1 level for Roger Varian and Ray Dawson.

Speaking on the Racing Post's In The Know show, Kealy said: "He may well be the best of them, but he hasn't proved it yet. Aidan O'Brien usually targets this with his best horses, but he seemed fairly certain he wasn't going to run Constitution River.

"He got the biggest freebie in the French Derby and he was only workmanlike. I'm not 100 per cent sold on his form, so I've gone for one of the older horses and I like Saddadd. He's two out of two here and has done it easily each time."

Segal likes the Donnacha O'Brien-trained A Boy Named Susie, but he thinks the main danger could come from Constitution River's stablemate.

Segal: "I'm a big fan of Constitution River, but I thought he ran below-par at Chantilly and still won. Like Keals, I'm slightly concerned that this was a back-burner, whereas Hawk Mountain was always coming here from a long way out.

"He's not got much to find at all. There shouldn't be such a big disparity in the prices given how close he was at Chantilly, and I think Sandown will suit him even better."

Other key takeouts from In The Know

She's the European champion sprinter, but we do have to qualify that with I could've been that last year, and I'm 55 and weigh 14 and a half stone! Where are the alternatives to Asfoora? I'd give Rumstar another shot over her

Tom Segal gives a cheeky dig to the sprinters and his own physique ahead of the Coral Charge

It's the first time this season she's managed to run below Group 1 level and not be penalised. I think she's got a hell of a lot in her favour

However, Paul Kealy is team Asfoora in the Group 3 sprint

He loves Sandown. I'm a sucker for horses for courses but you can put him anywhere in a race. He made all in it last year, but he was held up when winning at Newbury, you can literally put him anywhere.

Kealy also thinks a course lover in Classic will strike again

It's an appalling race for a Group 2. This is dreadful. Tiffany is miles clear on her best form and if there was any cut in the ground, you'd be filling your boots at even-money

He also slams the quality of the rerouted Lancashire Oaks at Newmarket

Lava Stream has beaten Kalpana, an Irish Oaks winner and looked like she was going to win the Ribblesdale as a three-year-old, she was cantering all over them. I think she'll run her best race and will love the fast ground

Segal has a strong fancy to overcome red-hot favourite Tiffany in that

Now read these:

WATCH: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their best bets for Coral-Eclipse day at Sandown

Constitution River's biggest danger has had his form emphatically franked - and his trainer is sure there's 'plenty more to come'

Harry Wilson bagged a 100-30 winner in his last column - don't miss his tips for all the ITV action on Saturday

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.