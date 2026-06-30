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'People told us we overpaid' - big-spending owner hits back at critics after massive week for growing operation
John Stewart of Resolute Racing reacts to the exciting Giant Sequoia becoming Aidan O'Brien's new Derby favourite
Big-spending owner John Stewart believes the last week could mark a watershed moment for his Resolute Racing operation as he bids to establish it as a major new global force in racing.
Stewart established Resolute Racing in 2023 with the purchase of the former Shadayid Stud in Kentucky, since when he has spent significant sums on blue-blooded broodmares, and Giant Sequoia, the first of their homebreds to hit the track, was impressive enough to become Derby favourite with victory at the Curragh on Saturday.
That continued a fantastic week for Stewart, who can also contemplate a Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe bid next year with his current flagbearer Goliath following France Galop's decision to allow geldings into the race from next year.
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Published on inFlat racing
Last updated
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- Brighton: 'It's been a long time coming' - Charlie Pike relieved as Denby's Dream gets her head in front at the 11th attempt
- Salisbury: 'He's the best I've ever had' - William Muir excited about the future after juvenile makes winning debut at Salisbury
- Musselburgh: 'He's been very progressive this year' - Glorious Goodwood on the agenda for Haayimm
- France Galop president insists 'big majority' backed decision to open Arc to geldings - and rules out any rethink