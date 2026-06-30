'People told us we overpaid' - big-spending owner hits back at critics after massive week for growing operation

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Big-spending owner John Stewart believes the last week could mark a watershed moment for his Resolute Racing operation as he bids to establish it as a major new global force in racing.

Stewart established Resolute Racing in 2023 with the purchase of the former Shadayid Stud in Kentucky, since when he has spent significant sums on blue-blooded broodmares, and Giant Sequoia , the first of their homebreds to hit the track, was impressive enough to become Derby favourite with victory at the Curragh on Saturday .

That continued a fantastic week for Stewart, who can also contemplate a Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe bid next year with his current flagbearer Goliath following France Galop's decision to allow geldings into the race from next year.