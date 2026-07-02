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Big-race latest

Who faces Constitution River in the Coral-Eclipse? Final field revealed for Saturday's £1 million highlight

Constitution River wins the Dee Stakes on Ladies Day at Chester
Constitution River: heads the Coral-Eclipse fieldCredit: Getty Images
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Constitution River will face six rivals in a clash of the generations in Saturday's £1 million Coral-Eclipse (3.35) at Sandown.

Aidan O'Brien revealed the star three-year-old would take his chance in the 1m2f Group 1 on Wednesday and, as expected, he stood his ground at Thursday's declarations stage.

The three-year-old has made a flawless start to his campaign, impressively winning the Dee Stakes at Chester before going on to Classic glory when overcoming a wide draw in the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly. 

He beat Hawk Mountain by three-quarters of a length that day and his stablemate will renew rivalry again. O'Brien's team is completed by rank outsider Flushing Meadows, who is seemingly going to take up a pacemaker's role.

Hazelwood offers a Dubawi colt from the family of recent Beresford Stakes winner Hawk Mountain
Hawk Mountain: set for SandownCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Heading the older horse team is Gethin, who is one of two horses in the line-up for Wathnan Racing. 

The Owen Burrows-trained four-year-old was narrowly beaten by Ombudsman over the course and distance in last month's Brigadier Gerard Stakes, but must concede 10lb to Constitution River.

The Harry Charlton-trained King's Gambit also represents the owners.

Gordon Richards Stakes winner Saddadd has also been declared, while the field is completed by Prix du Jockey Club fourth A Boy Named Susie.

Newmarket stages the Betway Lancashire Oaks (2.40), with the race temporarily moved to the July Course from Haydock.

A field of nine lines up for the 1m4f Group 2, headed by three-time Group 1 runner-up Tiffany. She was second in the 2024 running.

2026 Coral-Eclipse runners and riders

Gethin James Doyle
King's Gambit Jamie Spencer
Saddadd Ray Dawson
A Boy Named Susie Oisin Murphy
Constitution River tbc
Flushing Meadows tbc
Hawk Mountain tbc

Coral-Eclipse (3.35 Sandown, Saturday)

Coral: 11-10 Constitution River, 4 Gethin, 5 Hawk Mountain, 13-2 Saddadd, 7 A Boy Named Susie, 66 King’s Gambit, 150 Flushing Meadows.

Read these next:

What Wednesday's Coral-Eclipse news from Ballydoyle says about Aidan O'Brien's best three-year-olds 

Aidan O'Brien to run both Constitution River and Hawk Mountain in Coral-Eclipse in surprise twist 

Verdict on Christophe Soumillon appeal against eight-day ban expected on Thursday afternoon 

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