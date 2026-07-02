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Who faces Constitution River in the Coral-Eclipse? Final field revealed for Saturday's £1 million highlight
Constitution River will face six rivals in a clash of the generations in Saturday's £1 million Coral-Eclipse (3.35) at Sandown.
Aidan O'Brien revealed the star three-year-old would take his chance in the 1m2f Group 1 on Wednesday and, as expected, he stood his ground at Thursday's declarations stage.
The three-year-old has made a flawless start to his campaign, impressively winning the Dee Stakes at Chester before going on to Classic glory when overcoming a wide draw in the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly.
He beat Hawk Mountain by three-quarters of a length that day and his stablemate will renew rivalry again. O'Brien's team is completed by rank outsider Flushing Meadows, who is seemingly going to take up a pacemaker's role.
Heading the older horse team is Gethin, who is one of two horses in the line-up for Wathnan Racing.
The Owen Burrows-trained four-year-old was narrowly beaten by Ombudsman over the course and distance in last month's Brigadier Gerard Stakes, but must concede 10lb to Constitution River.
The Harry Charlton-trained King's Gambit also represents the owners.
Gordon Richards Stakes winner Saddadd has also been declared, while the field is completed by Prix du Jockey Club fourth A Boy Named Susie.
Newmarket stages the Betway Lancashire Oaks (2.40), with the race temporarily moved to the July Course from Haydock.
A field of nine lines up for the 1m4f Group 2, headed by three-time Group 1 runner-up Tiffany. She was second in the 2024 running.
2026 Coral-Eclipse runners and riders
Gethin James Doyle
King's Gambit Jamie Spencer
Saddadd Ray Dawson
A Boy Named Susie Oisin Murphy
Constitution River tbc
Flushing Meadows tbc
Hawk Mountain tbc
Coral-Eclipse (3.35 Sandown, Saturday)
Coral: 11-10 Constitution River, 4 Gethin, 5 Hawk Mountain, 13-2 Saddadd, 7 A Boy Named Susie, 66 King’s Gambit, 150 Flushing Meadows.
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Aidan O'Brien to run both Constitution River and Hawk Mountain in Coral-Eclipse in surprise twist
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- 'A potential superstar' - why this horse can win the Coral-Eclipse this weekend
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- 'His best days are ahead of him' - Roger Varian takes aim at star-studded Coral-Eclipse with progressive Saddadd
- Aidan O'Brien to run both Constitution River and Hawk Mountain in Coral-Eclipse in surprise twist
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