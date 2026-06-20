Aidan O'Brien beats son Joseph to win top trainer honours at Royal Ascot

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Aidan O’Brien held off a sustained challenge from his son Joseph to claim the leading trainer title at Royal Ascot for a 14th time.

O’Brien ended the week on seven winners, having become the first trainer to saddle 100 winners at the meeting when Scandinavia hauled in Trawlerman to win the Gold Cup.

As well as Scandinavia, O’Brien sent out Great Barrier Reef (Coventry), Precise (Coronation), Victorious (Queen Mary), Mission Control (King Charles III) and Causeway (King Edward VII) before Illinois completed the magnificent seven in the Queen Alexandra Stakes, the final race of the meeting.

While John and Thady Gosden have often been O’Brien’s biggest challengers at the royal meeting, this year it proved to be Joseph O’Brien, who ended the week on five winners.

Joseph O'Brien at Ascot this week Credit: Patrick McCann

His winners were Kizlyar (Ascot Stakes), Limestone (Queen’s Vase), King Of Cloughan (Windsor Castle), Enceladus (King George V) and Green Carrera (Sandringham).

William Haggas was next on four winners, including Saturday's Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee winner Almeraq, while George Boughey (three) and Andrew Balding (two) were the other trainers to walk away from the royal meeting with more than one winner.

While the leading trainer award went down to the wire, Ryan Moore was a comfortable winner of the leading rider title with his seven winners across the week securing his 13th title, and his fifth in a row. He also had seven seconds and is one away from completing his own century at Royal Ascot.

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