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Alan Sweetman

Galway's Celtic Tiger lunacy has thankfully been left in the past - now we can celebrate what really matters

Galway's Celtic Tiger lunacy has thankfully been left in the past - now we can celebrate what really matters

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Alan Sweetman
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From Dundalk embarrassment to potential July Cup winner - Aidan O'Brien unveils Exhibit A in racing's big debate
From Dundalk embarrassment to potential July Cup winner - Aidan O'Brien unveils Exhibit A in racing's big debate
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Alan Sweetman
padlock
The Curragh threw up some fantastic stories - you just have to look a little harder to find them
The Curragh threw up some fantastic stories - you just have to look a little harder to find them
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Alan Sweetman
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How Aidan O'Brien accidentally encapsulated the essence of a modern Derby
How Aidan O'Brien accidentally encapsulated the essence of a modern Derby
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Alan Sweetman
padlock
We've been blessed by a golden generation of point-to-point riders in Ireland - but it's come at a cost to those following next
We've been blessed by a golden generation of point-to-point riders in Ireland - but it's come at a cost to those following next
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Alan Sweetman
padlock
Let's hear it for bumpers - still a rich source of clues (and profit to the shrewd punter)
Let's hear it for bumpers - still a rich source of clues (and profit to the shrewd punter)
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Alan Sweetman
padlock
Famine in the 1980s, a feast now - inside Irish racing's incredible transformation
Famine in the 1980s, a feast now - inside Irish racing's incredible transformation
icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
The dissenting maverick unfairly labelled a crank - how the late Jim Gough made a unique impact on Irish racing
The dissenting maverick unfairly labelled a crank - how the late Jim Gough made a unique impact on Irish racing
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Alan Sweetman
padlock
Redwood Queen saga exposed an empty shell of a regime - and it's time for amateur stewards to be cast aside
Redwood Queen saga exposed an empty shell of a regime - and it's time for amateur stewards to be cast aside
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Alan Sweetman
padlock
Everything to play for in the Irish title race - and that could influence which star horses travel to Britain too
Everything to play for in the Irish title race - and that could influence which star horses travel to Britain too
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Alan Sweetman
padlock
Controversial Redwood Queen case is about to be heard - let's just hope it provides the clarity we need
Controversial Redwood Queen case is about to be heard - let's just hope it provides the clarity we need
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Alan Sweetman
padlock
How Willie Mullins (and a thrilling finish at Punchestown) won my son's sports-mad heart
How Willie Mullins (and a thrilling finish at Punchestown) won my son's sports-mad heart
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Alan Sweetman
padlock
Absence of famous presidential colours from the racecourse is a worrying sign for Irish racing
Absence of famous presidential colours from the racecourse is a worrying sign for Irish racing
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Alan Sweetman
padlock
Breeders' Cup star Dylan Browne McMonagle is a ground-breaking champion - and pony racing can be proud of his success
Breeders' Cup star Dylan Browne McMonagle is a ground-breaking champion - and pony racing can be proud of his success
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Alan Sweetman
padlock
O'Brien juveniles ready to shine in US, but the family's monopoly of two-year-old races in Ireland is not entirely healthy
O'Brien juveniles ready to shine in US, but the family's monopoly of two-year-old races in Ireland is not entirely healthy
icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
So much young Irish riding talent as the race for the apprentice title goes down to the wire
So much young Irish riding talent as the race for the apprentice title goes down to the wire
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Alan Sweetman
padlock
Gowran Park beats the Curragh hands down in a tale of two sponsorships
Gowran Park beats the Curragh hands down in a tale of two sponsorships
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Alan Sweetman
padlock
Domestic domination at the Irish Champions Festival - but from a much-altered cast list
Domestic domination at the Irish Champions Festival - but from a much-altered cast list
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Alan Sweetman
padlock
Thurles saved for now - but will HRI be able to justify the cost of a long-term reprieve?
Thurles saved for now - but will HRI be able to justify the cost of a long-term reprieve?
icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
The 'dead duck' at Thurles already outlasted predictions - and there's still hope that it can rise again
The 'dead duck' at Thurles already outlasted predictions - and there's still hope that it can rise again
icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
Royal ripples everywhere you look as Ascot form well and truly passes the test
Royal ripples everywhere you look as Ascot form well and truly passes the test
icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
TV racing coverage has a blind spot - and fixing this issue could play a big role in helping the sport connect
TV racing coverage has a blind spot - and fixing this issue could play a big role in helping the sport connect
icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
Irish Derby day was less Glastonbury, more a concert in the local park
Irish Derby day was less Glastonbury, more a concert in the local park
icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
Wexford stewards' failure to act means racing's reputation has taken a beating - it must be the catalyst for wholesale changes
Wexford stewards' failure to act means racing's reputation has taken a beating - it must be the catalyst for wholesale changes
icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
Galway's Celtic Tiger lunacy has thankfully been left in the past - now we can celebrate what really matters

Galway's Celtic Tiger lunacy has thankfully been left in the past - now we can celebrate what really matters

icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
From Dundalk embarrassment to potential July Cup winner - Aidan O'Brien unveils Exhibit A in racing's big debate
From Dundalk embarrassment to potential July Cup winner - Aidan O'Brien unveils Exhibit A in racing's big debate
icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
The Curragh threw up some fantastic stories - you just have to look a little harder to find them
icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
How Aidan O'Brien accidentally encapsulated the essence of a modern Derby
icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
The Curragh threw up some fantastic stories - you just have to look a little harder to find them
icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
How Aidan O'Brien accidentally encapsulated the essence of a modern Derby
icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
We've been blessed by a golden generation of point-to-point riders in Ireland - but it's come at a cost to those following next
We've been blessed by a golden generation of point-to-point riders in Ireland - but it's come at a cost to those following next
icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
Let's hear it for bumpers - still a rich source of clues (and profit to the shrewd punter)
Let's hear it for bumpers - still a rich source of clues (and profit to the shrewd punter)
icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
Famine in the 1980s, a feast now - inside Irish racing's incredible transformation
Famine in the 1980s, a feast now - inside Irish racing's incredible transformation
icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
The dissenting maverick unfairly labelled a crank - how the late Jim Gough made a unique impact on Irish racing
The dissenting maverick unfairly labelled a crank - how the late Jim Gough made a unique impact on Irish racing
icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
Redwood Queen saga exposed an empty shell of a regime - and it's time for amateur stewards to be cast aside
Redwood Queen saga exposed an empty shell of a regime - and it's time for amateur stewards to be cast aside
icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
Everything to play for in the Irish title race - and that could influence which star horses travel to Britain too
Everything to play for in the Irish title race - and that could influence which star horses travel to Britain too
icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
Controversial Redwood Queen case is about to be heard - let's just hope it provides the clarity we need
Controversial Redwood Queen case is about to be heard - let's just hope it provides the clarity we need
icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
How Willie Mullins (and a thrilling finish at Punchestown) won my son's sports-mad heart
How Willie Mullins (and a thrilling finish at Punchestown) won my son's sports-mad heart
icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
Absence of famous presidential colours from the racecourse is a worrying sign for Irish racing
Absence of famous presidential colours from the racecourse is a worrying sign for Irish racing
icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
Breeders' Cup star Dylan Browne McMonagle is a ground-breaking champion - and pony racing can be proud of his success
Breeders' Cup star Dylan Browne McMonagle is a ground-breaking champion - and pony racing can be proud of his success
icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
O'Brien juveniles ready to shine in US, but the family's monopoly of two-year-old races in Ireland is not entirely healthy
O'Brien juveniles ready to shine in US, but the family's monopoly of two-year-old races in Ireland is not entirely healthy
icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
So much young Irish riding talent as the race for the apprentice title goes down to the wire
So much young Irish riding talent as the race for the apprentice title goes down to the wire
icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
Gowran Park beats the Curragh hands down in a tale of two sponsorships
Gowran Park beats the Curragh hands down in a tale of two sponsorships
icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
Domestic domination at the Irish Champions Festival - but from a much-altered cast list
Domestic domination at the Irish Champions Festival - but from a much-altered cast list
icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
Thurles saved for now - but will HRI be able to justify the cost of a long-term reprieve?
Thurles saved for now - but will HRI be able to justify the cost of a long-term reprieve?
icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
The 'dead duck' at Thurles already outlasted predictions - and there's still hope that it can rise again
The 'dead duck' at Thurles already outlasted predictions - and there's still hope that it can rise again
icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
Royal ripples everywhere you look as Ascot form well and truly passes the test
Royal ripples everywhere you look as Ascot form well and truly passes the test
icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
TV racing coverage has a blind spot - and fixing this issue could play a big role in helping the sport connect
TV racing coverage has a blind spot - and fixing this issue could play a big role in helping the sport connect
icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
Irish Derby day was less Glastonbury, more a concert in the local park
Irish Derby day was less Glastonbury, more a concert in the local park
icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
Wexford stewards' failure to act means racing's reputation has taken a beating - it must be the catalyst for wholesale changes
Wexford stewards' failure to act means racing's reputation has taken a beating - it must be the catalyst for wholesale changes
icon
Alan Sweetman
padlock
123
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