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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Alan Sweetman
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
Galway's Celtic Tiger lunacy has thankfully been left in the past - now we can celebrate what really matters
Alan Sweetman
From Dundalk embarrassment to potential July Cup winner - Aidan O'Brien unveils Exhibit A in racing's big debate
Alan Sweetman
The Curragh threw up some fantastic stories - you just have to look a little harder to find them
Alan Sweetman
How Aidan O'Brien accidentally encapsulated the essence of a modern Derby
Alan Sweetman
We've been blessed by a golden generation of point-to-point riders in Ireland - but it's come at a cost to those following next
Alan Sweetman
Let's hear it for bumpers - still a rich source of clues (and profit to the shrewd punter)
Alan Sweetman
Famine in the 1980s, a feast now - inside Irish racing's incredible transformation
Alan Sweetman
The dissenting maverick unfairly labelled a crank - how the late Jim Gough made a unique impact on Irish racing
Alan Sweetman
Redwood Queen saga exposed an empty shell of a regime - and it's time for amateur stewards to be cast aside
Alan Sweetman
Everything to play for in the Irish title race - and that could influence which star horses travel to Britain too
Alan Sweetman
Controversial Redwood Queen case is about to be heard - let's just hope it provides the clarity we need
Alan Sweetman
How Willie Mullins (and a thrilling finish at Punchestown) won my son's sports-mad heart
Alan Sweetman
Absence of famous presidential colours from the racecourse is a worrying sign for Irish racing
Alan Sweetman
Breeders' Cup star Dylan Browne McMonagle is a ground-breaking champion - and pony racing can be proud of his success
Alan Sweetman
O'Brien juveniles ready to shine in US, but the family's monopoly of two-year-old races in Ireland is not entirely healthy
Alan Sweetman
So much young Irish riding talent as the race for the apprentice title goes down to the wire
Alan Sweetman
Gowran Park beats the Curragh hands down in a tale of two sponsorships
Alan Sweetman
Domestic domination at the Irish Champions Festival - but from a much-altered cast list
Alan Sweetman
Thurles saved for now - but will HRI be able to justify the cost of a long-term reprieve?
Alan Sweetman
The 'dead duck' at Thurles already outlasted predictions - and there's still hope that it can rise again
Alan Sweetman
Royal ripples everywhere you look as Ascot form well and truly passes the test
Alan Sweetman
TV racing coverage has a blind spot - and fixing this issue could play a big role in helping the sport connect
Alan Sweetman
Irish Derby day was less Glastonbury, more a concert in the local park
Alan Sweetman
Wexford stewards' failure to act means racing's reputation has taken a beating - it must be the catalyst for wholesale changes
Alan Sweetman
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
Galway's Celtic Tiger lunacy has thankfully been left in the past - now we can celebrate what really matters
Alan Sweetman
From Dundalk embarrassment to potential July Cup winner - Aidan O'Brien unveils Exhibit A in racing's big debate
Alan Sweetman
The Curragh threw up some fantastic stories - you just have to look a little harder to find them
Alan Sweetman
How Aidan O'Brien accidentally encapsulated the essence of a modern Derby
Alan Sweetman
The Curragh threw up some fantastic stories - you just have to look a little harder to find them
Alan Sweetman
How Aidan O'Brien accidentally encapsulated the essence of a modern Derby
Alan Sweetman
We've been blessed by a golden generation of point-to-point riders in Ireland - but it's come at a cost to those following next
Alan Sweetman
Let's hear it for bumpers - still a rich source of clues (and profit to the shrewd punter)
Alan Sweetman
Famine in the 1980s, a feast now - inside Irish racing's incredible transformation
Alan Sweetman
The dissenting maverick unfairly labelled a crank - how the late Jim Gough made a unique impact on Irish racing
Alan Sweetman
Redwood Queen saga exposed an empty shell of a regime - and it's time for amateur stewards to be cast aside
Alan Sweetman
Everything to play for in the Irish title race - and that could influence which star horses travel to Britain too
Alan Sweetman
Controversial Redwood Queen case is about to be heard - let's just hope it provides the clarity we need
Alan Sweetman
How Willie Mullins (and a thrilling finish at Punchestown) won my son's sports-mad heart
Alan Sweetman
Absence of famous presidential colours from the racecourse is a worrying sign for Irish racing
Alan Sweetman
Breeders' Cup star Dylan Browne McMonagle is a ground-breaking champion - and pony racing can be proud of his success
Alan Sweetman
O'Brien juveniles ready to shine in US, but the family's monopoly of two-year-old races in Ireland is not entirely healthy
Alan Sweetman
So much young Irish riding talent as the race for the apprentice title goes down to the wire
Alan Sweetman
Gowran Park beats the Curragh hands down in a tale of two sponsorships
Alan Sweetman
Domestic domination at the Irish Champions Festival - but from a much-altered cast list
Alan Sweetman
Thurles saved for now - but will HRI be able to justify the cost of a long-term reprieve?
Alan Sweetman
The 'dead duck' at Thurles already outlasted predictions - and there's still hope that it can rise again
Alan Sweetman
Royal ripples everywhere you look as Ascot form well and truly passes the test
Alan Sweetman
TV racing coverage has a blind spot - and fixing this issue could play a big role in helping the sport connect
Alan Sweetman
Irish Derby day was less Glastonbury, more a concert in the local park
Alan Sweetman
Wexford stewards' failure to act means racing's reputation has taken a beating - it must be the catalyst for wholesale changes
Alan Sweetman
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