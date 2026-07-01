Aidan O'Brien to run both Constitution River and Hawk Mountain in Coral-Eclipse in surprise twist

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Aidan O'Brien will surprisingly run both Constitution River and Hawk Mountain in Saturday's Coral-Eclipse (3.35) .

The Ballydoyle trainer kept four in contention for the 1m2f Group 1 at Monday's confirmations stage, but he said at that point no decision would be made over the participation of key players Constitution River and Hawk Mountain.

O'Brien had indicated it would be one or the other, but he revealed to the Racing Post on Wednesday afternoon that connections have decided both will head to Sandown.

“It looks like both Hawk Mountain and Constitution River will run,” O’Brien said. “The lads are happy for them to run against each other and everything has gone well with both of them since the French Derby.”

Constitution River: Sandown bound Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

In the French Classic, Constitution River overcame a nightmare draw to beat runner-up Hawk Mountain by three-quarters of a length and now the pair will have the opportunity to go toe to toe once more.

Constitution River has captured the imagination of many after winning the Group 2 Futurity Stakes at the Curragh in his final start last season, along with a power-packed seven-length demolition in the Dee Stakes, leading up to his first Group 1 win at Chantilly.

Hawk Mountain went even higher as a juvenile, when landing Group 1 honours in the Futurity Trophy Stakes at Doncaster. He won with the minimum of fuss on his return in the Group 3 Prix de Guiche but was seen off by his stablemate last time.

O’Brien does not envision any issues with the Sandown track for his stars given its similarity to the venue of their most recent encounter.

Hawk Mountain: will join his stablemate at Sandown Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

“They both ran very well at Chantilly,” O’Brien said. “We were delighted with them. Obviously, Hawk Mountain had a much better draw than Constitution River that day.

“Chantilly is a little bit like Sandown. It’s a kind of tight right-handed track. Sandown is a little bit stiffer, but that shouldn’t be a problem for them.”

Those headline names are not the only ones from Ballydoyle who could be taking part in the Eclipse. Both Causeway and Flushing Meadows are still in the field and O’Brien is not ruling out the possibility that one of those may line up too.

He said: “One of the others might go. I’m not sure which of them yet.”

Causeway is unbeaten in five starts this season and was last seen winning the Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Flushing Meadows hasn’t built on the promise he showed when beating some quality types in his debut maiden last season and is yet to add to that first win.

O’Brien is targeting a fourth straight win in the Coral-Eclipse following victories for Paddington, City Of Troy and Delacroix. He is the winning-most trainer of the race already with nine victories in total and Constitution River is the 5-4 favourite with sponsors Coral to add a tenth.

"Both Constitution River and Hawk Mountain have attracted support this week, so it's good news for their backers that both colts will be lining up in Saturday's Coral-Eclipse, giving trainer Aidan O'Brien a really strong hand as he bids for a record-breaking fourth successive win in the race," said Coral's David Stevens.

Coral-Eclipse (3.35 Sandown, Saturday)

Coral: 5-4 Constitution River, 11-4 Gethin, 4 Saddadd, 5 Hawk Mountain, 6 A Boy Named Susie, 14 Causeway, 33 King’s Gambit, 50 Galen, 150 Flushing Meadows

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