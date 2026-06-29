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Constitution River 5-4 for Eclipse but Aidan O'Brien still to commit as his world record bid starts to gather pace
'They both have their final pieces of work in the middle of the week and we will decide what to do after that'
The relentless Aidan O'Brien is 11-4 with Paddy Power to break his own world record for Group or Grade 1 wins in a calendar year after an explosive start to the season, but a decision on whether red-hot favourite Constitution River will bid to become his 12th top-level winner of the campaign in this weekend's Coral-Eclipse will not be made until Wednesday.
A field of nine remain in the Sandown showpiece and Constitution River is now into 5-4 with the sponsors, having been as big as 7-4 with some firms on Monday morning, as punters obviously believe he will be the one tasked to secure O'Brien's tenth win in the race and a fourth in a row.
- Champion trainer in three countries? Smashing his own Group 1 record? Aidan O'Brien's sensational season is threatening new heights
- Ballydoyle big guns stand their ground in Coral-Eclipse as they're joined by surprise supplementary entry
The Prix du Jockey Club winner, who came from a seemingly impossible draw at Chantilly, is not the chosen one from Ballydoyle just yet, though, and O'Brien could yet decide to rely on the horse he beat in France, Hawk Mountain, instead. The Wootton Bassett colt was no bigger than 9-2 on Monday morning but has drifted to as big as 14-1.
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Published on inIreland
Last updated
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- Aidan O'Brien to run both Constitution River and Hawk Mountain in Coral-Eclipse in surprise twist
- Lady Bluebird springs 20-1 surprise on chase debut to deny Willie Mullins mare
- 'People told us we overpaid' - big-spending owner hits back at critics after massive week for growing operation
- Hawk Mountain cut for Eclipse after Aidan O'Brien star is scratched from Sunday's German Derby
- Ranked: Aidan O'Brien's top five Coral-Eclipse winners
- England World Cup betting offers: get 50-1 for a goal and 40-1 on a Harry Kane shot
- England vs DR Congo betting offer: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power
- William Hill are offering Evs on Harry Kane to score against DR Congo – plus bet £10 get £30 in free bets
- Harry Kane betting offer: get 40-1 for a shot in England vs DR Congo