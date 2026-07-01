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Sniping at Aidan O'Brien smacks of sour grapes - the industry only has itself to blame for failing to compete
Richard Forristal says Coolmore's dominance is a reflection of priorities
We are two months into the meat of the Flat season and it's taking on a pretty definitive shape. Aidan O'Brien maybe doesn't have the distinct silhouette of Willie Mullins and his trilby but there is no mistaking the intimidating shadow he is throwing over the chasing pack.
Benvenuto Cellini's Irish Derby success means O'Brien has won eight of the 11 major European Classics run and farmed the first three in both the French and Irish Derbys, having also hoovered up the main version at Epsom with a squad player after his leading striker misfired.
When you consider how the likes of Auguste Rodin and City Of Troy bounced back from similarly tame performances as Benvenuto Cellini, albeit in different circumstances, O'Brien's capacity to lift a horse from the depths of despair in the space of a few short weeks speaks to his genius.
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Published on inRichard Forristal
Last updated
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- The Arc was perfect - tearing it up on a whim is an unnecessary, knee-jerk reaction and a dereliction of duty
- The Derby is the race racing made it – and only the industry itself can save the Classic now
- Fighting talk from Aidan O'Brien - and it sets the stage perfectly for a right royal rumble at Ascot
- Exquisite horseman Robson Aguiar has what it takes to stay the course - with or without Kia Joorabchian
- 33 runners per meeting? Summer jumping has hit rock bottom and British racing can't just accept this as the norm