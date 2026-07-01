Sniping at Aidan O'Brien smacks of sour grapes - the industry only has itself to blame for failing to compete

We are two months into the meat of the Flat season and it's taking on a pretty definitive shape. Aidan O'Brien maybe doesn't have the distinct silhouette of Willie Mullins and his trilby but there is no mistaking the intimidating shadow he is throwing over the chasing pack.

Benvenuto Cellini's Irish Derby success means O'Brien has won eight of the 11 major European Classics run and farmed the first three in both the French and Irish Derbys, having also hoovered up the main version at Epsom with a squad player after his leading striker misfired.

When you consider how the likes of Auguste Rodin and City Of Troy bounced back from similarly tame performances as Benvenuto Cellini, albeit in different circumstances, O'Brien's capacity to lift a horse from the depths of despair in the space of a few short weeks speaks to his genius.