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Trainers

'It's going to be one hell of a race but I like Item a lot' - Colin Keane hoping to take down the Juddmonte International big two

'It's going to be one hell of a race but I like Item a lot' - Colin Keane hoping to take down the Juddmonte International big two

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Flat racing
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Aidan O'Brien on course to break his own Group 1 record - the races that could help him move past 28 winners
Aidan O'Brien on course to break his own Group 1 record - the races that could help him move past 28 winners
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Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien is about to smash John Gosden's prize-money record - and it tells a story racing's lower leagues would rather not hear
Aidan O'Brien is about to smash John Gosden's prize-money record - and it tells a story racing's lower leagues would rather not hear
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Julian Muscat
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Who is better - Sun Goddess or Victorious? Aidan O'Brien ponders his two star juvenile fillies after Phoenix Stakes success number 18
Who is better - Sun Goddess or Victorious? Aidan O'Brien ponders his two star juvenile fillies after Phoenix Stakes success number 18
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Reports
Gstaad ruled out of next potential Bow Echo rematch - but Aidan O'Brien is still targeting a French Group 1
Gstaad ruled out of next potential Bow Echo rematch - but Aidan O'Brien is still targeting a French Group 1
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Flat racing
'We didn't bring him here for place money' - Hugo Palmer breaks new ground with victory in $750,000 Saratoga Derby
'We didn't bring him here for place money' - Hugo Palmer breaks new ground with victory in $750,000 Saratoga Derby
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Reports
Fallen star Il Est Francais moves to Dan Skelton in bid to recapture his spark
Fallen star Il Est Francais moves to Dan Skelton in bid to recapture his spark
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Dan Skelton
Big Buck's dies aged 23: Paul Nicholls hails a true jumps legend with 'as much ability as any horse I've ever trained'
Big Buck's dies aged 23: Paul Nicholls hails a true jumps legend with 'as much ability as any horse I've ever trained'
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Jump racing
Three talented Curragh runners bidding to bounce back on Sunday - including a Group 1-winning British raider
Three talented Curragh runners bidding to bounce back on Sunday - including a Group 1-winning British raider
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Raceday Intel
4.00 Curragh: Sun Goddess a hot favourite for the Phoenix Stakes - but rival trainer warns his 'high-class' challenger can cause an upset
4.00 Curragh: Sun Goddess a hot favourite for the Phoenix Stakes - but rival trainer warns his 'high-class' challenger can cause an upset
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Raceday Intel
Maltese Cross in action - but it's a Gosden dark horse who catches the eye ahead of York
Maltese Cross in action - but it's a Gosden dark horse who catches the eye ahead of York
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Newmarket Gallops
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John Gosden dismisses Ombudsman concerns after Coral temporarily suspend betting on Juddmonte International - watch his Newmarket gallop
John Gosden dismisses Ombudsman concerns after Coral temporarily suspend betting on Juddmonte International - watch his Newmarket gallop
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York Ebor festival
Five trainers worth keeping on side at the Shergar Cup - including the stable operating at an eye-catching 75 per cent strike-rate
Five trainers worth keeping on side at the Shergar Cup - including the stable operating at an eye-catching 75 per cent strike-rate
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Raceday Intel
How Gordon Elliott unwittingly changed Jim Crowley’s life - and set him on the path to the top
How Gordon Elliott unwittingly changed Jim Crowley’s life - and set him on the path to the top
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Jockeys
A 900,000gns Godolphin top lot and William Haggas saddles first runner for Irish Classic-winning owners - today at Newmarket
A 900,000gns Godolphin top lot and William Haggas saddles first runner for Irish Classic-winning owners - today at Newmarket
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Raceday Intel
€500,000 JP McManus recruit joins Dan Skelton - where have the other six-figure purchases from the Goffs Punchestown sale gone?
€500,000 JP McManus recruit joins Dan Skelton - where have the other six-figure purchases from the Goffs Punchestown sale gone?
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Jump racing
I love the Shergar Cup - and grumpy punters need to learn to love it too
I love the Shergar Cup - and grumpy punters need to learn to love it too
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The Form Hacker
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Kempton: 'I was a bit surprised myself' - brother to Rebel's Romance makes stunning start with 21-length debut success
Kempton: 'I was a bit surprised myself' - brother to Rebel's Romance makes stunning start with 21-length debut success
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Reports
Willie Mullins' Breeders' Cup winner returns and an exciting Godolphin colt debuts in star-making Sandown maiden
Willie Mullins' Breeders' Cup winner returns and an exciting Godolphin colt debuts in star-making Sandown maiden
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Raceday Intel
It's on! Aidan O'Brien gives Constitution River green light for epic York showdown with Ombudsman
It's on! Aidan O'Brien gives Constitution River green light for epic York showdown with Ombudsman
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York Ebor festival
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Fascinating new Emmet Mullins and Paul Byrne recruit heads list of European nominations for Cox Plate
Fascinating new Emmet Mullins and Paul Byrne recruit heads list of European nominations for Cox Plate
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Australia
'He was a great horseman and a farmer at heart' - trainer Patrick Griffin dies aged 84
'He was a great horseman and a farmer at heart' - trainer Patrick Griffin dies aged 84
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Ireland
‘I’m tired of being stuck wide, tired of being at the mercy of the guy in front, tired of waiting for a gap that might never come’
‘I’m tired of being stuck wide, tired of being at the mercy of the guy in front, tired of waiting for a gap that might never come’
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Patrick Mullins
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Cork: 'When she's not interfered with, she jumps for fun' - Gino Bella off the mark with back-to-back wins for in-form Pat Foley
Cork: 'When she's not interfered with, she jumps for fun' - Gino Bella off the mark with back-to-back wins for in-form Pat Foley
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Reports
'It's going to be one hell of a race but I like Item a lot' - Colin Keane hoping to take down the Juddmonte International big two

'It's going to be one hell of a race but I like Item a lot' - Colin Keane hoping to take down the Juddmonte International big two

icon
Flat racing
padlock
Aidan O'Brien on course to break his own Group 1 record - the races that could help him move past 28 winners
Aidan O'Brien on course to break his own Group 1 record - the races that could help him move past 28 winners
icon
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien is about to smash John Gosden's prize-money record - and it tells a story racing's lower leagues would rather not hear
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
Who is better - Sun Goddess or Victorious? Aidan O'Brien ponders his two star juvenile fillies after Phoenix Stakes success number 18
icon
Reports
Aidan O'Brien is about to smash John Gosden's prize-money record - and it tells a story racing's lower leagues would rather not hear
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
Who is better - Sun Goddess or Victorious? Aidan O'Brien ponders his two star juvenile fillies after Phoenix Stakes success number 18
icon
Reports
Gstaad ruled out of next potential Bow Echo rematch - but Aidan O'Brien is still targeting a French Group 1
Gstaad ruled out of next potential Bow Echo rematch - but Aidan O'Brien is still targeting a French Group 1
icon
Flat racing
'We didn't bring him here for place money' - Hugo Palmer breaks new ground with victory in $750,000 Saratoga Derby
'We didn't bring him here for place money' - Hugo Palmer breaks new ground with victory in $750,000 Saratoga Derby
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Reports
Fallen star Il Est Francais moves to Dan Skelton in bid to recapture his spark
Fallen star Il Est Francais moves to Dan Skelton in bid to recapture his spark
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Dan Skelton
Big Buck's dies aged 23: Paul Nicholls hails a true jumps legend with 'as much ability as any horse I've ever trained'
Big Buck's dies aged 23: Paul Nicholls hails a true jumps legend with 'as much ability as any horse I've ever trained'
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Jump racing
Three talented Curragh runners bidding to bounce back on Sunday - including a Group 1-winning British raider
Three talented Curragh runners bidding to bounce back on Sunday - including a Group 1-winning British raider
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Raceday Intel
4.00 Curragh: Sun Goddess a hot favourite for the Phoenix Stakes - but rival trainer warns his 'high-class' challenger can cause an upset
4.00 Curragh: Sun Goddess a hot favourite for the Phoenix Stakes - but rival trainer warns his 'high-class' challenger can cause an upset
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Raceday Intel
Maltese Cross in action - but it's a Gosden dark horse who catches the eye ahead of York
Maltese Cross in action - but it's a Gosden dark horse who catches the eye ahead of York
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Newmarket Gallops
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John Gosden dismisses Ombudsman concerns after Coral temporarily suspend betting on Juddmonte International - watch his Newmarket gallop
John Gosden dismisses Ombudsman concerns after Coral temporarily suspend betting on Juddmonte International - watch his Newmarket gallop
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York Ebor festival
Five trainers worth keeping on side at the Shergar Cup - including the stable operating at an eye-catching 75 per cent strike-rate
Five trainers worth keeping on side at the Shergar Cup - including the stable operating at an eye-catching 75 per cent strike-rate
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Raceday Intel
How Gordon Elliott unwittingly changed Jim Crowley’s life - and set him on the path to the top
How Gordon Elliott unwittingly changed Jim Crowley’s life - and set him on the path to the top
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Jockeys
A 900,000gns Godolphin top lot and William Haggas saddles first runner for Irish Classic-winning owners - today at Newmarket
A 900,000gns Godolphin top lot and William Haggas saddles first runner for Irish Classic-winning owners - today at Newmarket
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Raceday Intel
€500,000 JP McManus recruit joins Dan Skelton - where have the other six-figure purchases from the Goffs Punchestown sale gone?
€500,000 JP McManus recruit joins Dan Skelton - where have the other six-figure purchases from the Goffs Punchestown sale gone?
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Jump racing
I love the Shergar Cup - and grumpy punters need to learn to love it too
I love the Shergar Cup - and grumpy punters need to learn to love it too
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The Form Hacker
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Kempton: 'I was a bit surprised myself' - brother to Rebel's Romance makes stunning start with 21-length debut success
Kempton: 'I was a bit surprised myself' - brother to Rebel's Romance makes stunning start with 21-length debut success
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Reports
Willie Mullins' Breeders' Cup winner returns and an exciting Godolphin colt debuts in star-making Sandown maiden
Willie Mullins' Breeders' Cup winner returns and an exciting Godolphin colt debuts in star-making Sandown maiden
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Raceday Intel
It's on! Aidan O'Brien gives Constitution River green light for epic York showdown with Ombudsman
It's on! Aidan O'Brien gives Constitution River green light for epic York showdown with Ombudsman
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York Ebor festival
padlock
Fascinating new Emmet Mullins and Paul Byrne recruit heads list of European nominations for Cox Plate
Fascinating new Emmet Mullins and Paul Byrne recruit heads list of European nominations for Cox Plate
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Australia
'He was a great horseman and a farmer at heart' - trainer Patrick Griffin dies aged 84
'He was a great horseman and a farmer at heart' - trainer Patrick Griffin dies aged 84
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Ireland
‘I’m tired of being stuck wide, tired of being at the mercy of the guy in front, tired of waiting for a gap that might never come’
‘I’m tired of being stuck wide, tired of being at the mercy of the guy in front, tired of waiting for a gap that might never come’
icon
Patrick Mullins
padlock
Cork: 'When she's not interfered with, she jumps for fun' - Gino Bella off the mark with back-to-back wins for in-form Pat Foley
Cork: 'When she's not interfered with, she jumps for fun' - Gino Bella off the mark with back-to-back wins for in-form Pat Foley
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Reports
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