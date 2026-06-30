Ranked: Aidan O'Brien's top five Coral-Eclipse winners

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A decision is yet to be made on whether ante-post favourite Constitution River or stablemate Hawk Mountain will take their chance in this weekend's Coral-Eclipse .

The Ballydoyle trainer has won the Sandown Group 1 nine times, and here we use Racing Post Ratings to rank his top five Coral-Eclipse winners.

Three of O'Brien's winners share fourth place in the rankings. Hawk Wing was the first of them to strike, winning the 2002 Eclipse after finishing runner-up in both the 2,000 Guineas and the Derby earlier that year. Mick Kinane's mount was sent off the 8-15 favourite at Sandown and registered a smooth two-and-a-half-length success.

Hawk Wing and Mick Kinane get instructions from Aidan O'Brien before the 2002 Eclipse Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes winner Paddington claimed his fifth consecutive victory when scoring at Sandown in 2023, and he completed a Group 1 four-timer in the Sussex Stakes on his next start.

Delacroix may have disappointed when sent off the 2-1 favourite for last year's Derby, but the son of Dubawi bounced back in style when beating Ombudsman by a neck in a thrilling Eclipse.

The French Derby winner produced a career-best performance at Sandown in 2021 when beating Group 1 winners Addeybb and Mishriff by three and a half lengths after being sent off the even-money favourite.

St Mark's Basilica (left) beats Addeybb and Mishriff (right) in the Eclipse Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

That success came during an unbeaten three-year-old campaign in which St Mark's Basilica won four Group 1s before being retired to stud.

He has since made a bright start to life as a stallion, siring dual French Classic heroine Diamond Necklace and recent Jersey Stakes winner Thesecretadversary.

Ten-time Group 1 winner So You Think was trained by Australian Hall of Famer Bart Cummings before heading to Ballydoyle, where he continued his brilliant career.

So You Think: won 10 Group 1s in an impressive career Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

After being beaten by a neck on his first start in Britain in the Prince of Wales's Stakes, the then four-year-old fought out a half-length victory over Derby and Arc winner Workforce in the 2011 Eclipse.

He retired from racing the following year after winning the Prince of Wales's Stakes at the second attempt.

A tough and top-class colt, Giant's Causeway was dubbed the Iron Horse after finishing inside the top two in all 13 starts and his Sandown display in 2000 ranks among the finest of his career.

Coming into the Eclipse, the three-year-old had ground out victory in the St James's Palace Stakes just 18 days beforehand and was relatively overlooked in the market at odds of 8-1.

He was neck and neck with the well-fancied Sakhee turning for home before Queen Anne winner Kalanisi emerged as the main danger and edged into a narrow lead inside the final furlong. The pair battled all the way to the line with the gutsy Giant's Causeway fighting back to prevail by a head in an epic running of the race.

Giant's Causeway and George Duffield return after winning the 2000 Eclipse Credit: Gerry Cranham

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