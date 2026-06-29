Champion trainer in three countries? Smashing his own Group 1 record? Aidan O'Brien's sensational season is threatening new heights

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The phrases "unprecedented" and "record-breaking" are easily thrown around when a dominant sportsperson goes on a winning run but, in the case of Aidan O'Brien 's electric first two months of the core 2026 Flat season, the numbers suggest we may be witnessing a year when the master of Ballydoyle exceeds even his own lofty levels of excellence.

Victory in the Dubai Duty Free Derby with Benvenuto Cellini may not have been a surprise, and O'Brien's feat of saddling the 1-2-3 at the Curragh is far from unique; among the more mind-boggling statistics associated with his 18 wins in the Irish Derby is the fact that nine of them have been accompanied by a clean sweep of the placings.

Aidan O'Brien passed a major landmark at Royal Ascot and is on pace to break his own record of 28 elite-level wins in a calendar year Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

With the Irish Oaks and the St Leger still to be run, Sunday's victory was a record-equalling eighth Classic of the season, matching the achievements of 2017 and 2025.