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Champion trainer in three countries? Smashing his own Group 1 record? Aidan O'Brien's sensational season is threatening new heights
The phrases "unprecedented" and "record-breaking" are easily thrown around when a dominant sportsperson goes on a winning run but, in the case of Aidan O'Brien's electric first two months of the core 2026 Flat season, the numbers suggest we may be witnessing a year when the master of Ballydoyle exceeds even his own lofty levels of excellence.
Victory in the Dubai Duty Free Derby with Benvenuto Cellini may not have been a surprise, and O'Brien's feat of saddling the 1-2-3 at the Curragh is far from unique; among the more mind-boggling statistics associated with his 18 wins in the Irish Derby is the fact that nine of them have been accompanied by a clean sweep of the placings.
With the Irish Oaks and the St Leger still to be run, Sunday's victory was a record-equalling eighth Classic of the season, matching the achievements of 2017 and 2025.
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Published on inIreland
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- 'I laid €1,500 on Estrange at 11-4 and about three minutes later she was 13-8' - course bookmaker says the buzz is back at the Curragh
- Constitution River 5-4 for Eclipse but Aidan O'Brien still to commit as his world record bid starts to gather pace
- Joseph O'Brien reacts to Thundering On's Pretty Polly defeat and reveals plans for star filly
- 'It won't be a real race anymore' - John Magnier strongly against allowing geldings into the Arc
- Two new 2027 Classic favourites and Britain's best Arc hope - these were the big ante-post movers at the weekend