Christophe Soumillon's appeal against team tactics ban set to resume on Thursday

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Christophe Soumillon's appeal against an eight-day ban for team tactics during Royal Ascot is expected to reach a verdict when the independent disciplinary panel reconvenes on Thursday morning.

The jockey was handed a suspension for his part in the St James's Palace Stakes after stewards ruled he rode the 16-1 shot Puerto Rico in a manner which aided the chances of fellow Ballydoyle runner Gstaad, who went on to finish a close second to Bow Echo.

After trainer Aidan O'Brien denied any collusion between the two runners, Soumillon launched an appeal against the ban and argued his case at a hearing on Friday , labelling the idea that he moved away from the rail on the home bend to allow Gstaad room up the inside as "absolutely nonsense".

The 45-year-old said during the hearing that he had determined the best racing line was off the rail after walking the track prior to racing and that there was already room for horses to come up the inside prior to Puerto Rico swinging wide, after which the rider looked behind him several times because he heard horses clipping heels and did not want to impede other rivals.

He also cited Puerto Rico's history of hanging left, with the decision to move wide reinforced by a group of schoolchildren on the bend during his track walk who could have interfered with his mount's concentration.

The jockey further argued that Puerto Rico made a noise when breathing during the race but BHA barrister Louis Weston contested that no such report had been made to the stewards, a claim Soumillon refuted by saying he did not know of the obligation to report such issues after the race.

The hearing was unable to be concluded last week due to time constraints but with the bulk of the evidence already provided by both sides, a verdict is expected to be reached on Thursday following final submissions.

Soumillon's ban was originally due to begin on Tuesday and run until July 7, but should the panel choose to uphold the appeal, he will be able to take up rides again with immediate effect.

Read more:

Christophe Soumillon denies accusations he engaged in team tactics and lodges appeal against eight-day ban

'Oh, the horror! A trainer has deployed tactics to try to win' - why it's time we all stopped sneering about strategy

Sniping at Aidan O'Brien smacks of sour grapes - the industry only has itself to blame for failing to compete

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