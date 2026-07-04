'Ryan said he doesn't think he's ridden a better horse' - Constitution River confirms superstar status with easy Eclipse win

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Constitution River showed his class against older rivals to land the Coral-Eclipse and follow up his Prix du Jockey Club win.

The star three-year-old provided his trainer Aidan O'Brien with a fourth consecutive Eclipse victory and a tenth success overall in the Sandown Group 1.

There had been strong support for the winner, who was sent off the 8-11 favourite after being available at evens earlier in the day, and he duly justified that confidence with a brilliant success under Ryan Moore, beating A Boy Named Susie into second with Hawk Mountain third.

Flushing Meadows set a strong early pace for his stablemates before Ryan Moore asked Constitution River to challenge after turning for home. He picked off his rivals one by one before pulling three lengths clear.

O'Brien said: "We're over the moon with him, we've always thought the world of him. We think he's a special horse.

"He'll have no problem from a mile to a mile and a half. Ryan said he doesn't think he's ridden a better horse, you can go anywhere.

"We felt that we hadn't seen the bottom of him. He loves racing, he's classy and pacey and we're delighted with him."

Constitution River has the world at his hooves Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Paddy Power reacted to his second Group 1 win by cutting him to 5-2 (from 5-1) for the Juddmonte International at York next month.

As well as the Juddmonte International, which could see him take on Ombudsman, Constitution River holds entries in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, Sussex Stakes, Irish Champion Stakes and the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, for which he was made the joint-second favourite at 8-1 (from 12). However, O'Brien stopped short of naming his next target.

Moore, who rode his sixth Eclipse winner, said: "We went hard early and a few went forward. Round the bend I had to work out where I was going to make my challenge and the horses in front came back to him quickly.

Ryan Moore: "He's got an awful lot of ability and he's done nothing wrong throughout his career. The way the race panned out, too, he could've been even better." Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

"You can't be waiting up the hill here. When you go, you go, and he's a very high-class horse. He's got an awful lot of ability and he's done nothing wrong throughout his career. The way the race panned out, too, he could've been even better."

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