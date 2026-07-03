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He's the most exciting three-year-old in the world and Aidan O'Brien loves him - but now Constitution River faces his moment of truth
Deputy Ireland editor David Jennings sets the scene for a fascinating showdown at Sandown
So you think we have another superstar on our hands, do you? History suggests you might well be right. After all, Sandown in the height of summer tends to be the time and place where Aidan O'Brien unleashes his A-listers.
When I asked him about his Coral-Eclipse fascination on Friday, O'Brien replied: "It's a very prestigious race run at a great track. It's always a great race and we've been lucky in it over the years."
The fascination began with the great Giant's Causeway 26 years ago and two years later Hawk Wing, officially the best Flat horse O'Brien has ever trained, won it. Add in the likes of St Mark's Basilica and City Of Troy – two more brilliant three-year-old winners for O'Brien, among seven of that age to win it for him in all – and you get the message. This is where it's at when it comes to making stallions at Ballydoyle. This is where you earn your romantic rendezvous with the finest fillies in the world. Pass this particular test and your life changes forever.
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Published on inThe Big Story
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- 'He was beaten a mile but Ryan still wanted to ride him' - how Aidan O'Brien plans to have Benvenuto Cellini banish Epsom stalls drama memory
- 'He has a huge chance' - two monster gambles in the Northumberland Plate and connections are full of confidence
- 'Punters will steam into him' - 10-1 to 7-2 and more money expected as William Haggas orchestrates another big Wokingham gamble
- 'A superstar filly in great form' - Karl Burke full of confidence as bookies brace for a big gamble on Tony Bloom's rising star
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