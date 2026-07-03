Half-pregnant Christophe Soumillon forced to hand over the Ballydoyle baton - and it couldn't be in safer hands

So, it turns out Christophe Soumillon was half-pregnant. The Belgian ace did "give an advantage to Gstaad" but he "didn't intend to give an advantage to Gstaad" in the much-debated St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

That was the belated verdict of an independent disciplinary panel , six days after the evidence sessions, so his ban was reduced from eight days to five. Surely he was either pregnant or he wasn't.

Anyway, it was an unusual conclusion to one of the most intriguing races of the season. Now it is time for another.