In this article, we will be answering all the questions you need about this offer, explaining why customers should take advantage of it, and how it works for the Cheltenham Festival.

The non-runner no bet offer is one offer that firms often use in the lead-up to the Cheltenham Festival, allowing you to have insurance if your chosen horse does not feature at the meeting. It allows customers to place a bet on a horse, but your bet will be voided and your stake will be returned to you if the selection is a non-runner.

As the excitement continues to build ahead of what promises to be an unmissable four days of racing, bookmakers will be offering their best Cheltenham Festival free bet deals and initiatives to ensure you get the best value for your money.

The 2025 Cheltenham Festival is growing ever closer and the best of the best will soon be competing against each other on the grandest stage of them all. A number of top-class horses have completed their final race before the action begins on March 11, but some stars still have to feature one last time before heading to Prestbury Park.

The non-runner no bet offer can be seen on betting sites in the lead-up to the Cheltenham Festival, although at this stage not every firm has activated this yet. Below are some of the bookmakers who are participating in the offer at the moment.

Sky Bet

Sky Bet are among the best Cheltenham betting sites and one of the reasons for this is their non-runner no bet offering, which they’re running on all 28 races at the 2025 Cheltenham Festival. If you place a bet on any horse and that selection does not run, the firm will return your stake. Some horses are in contention for more than one race at the festival, so this offer provides a safety net for customers.

William Hill

William Hill on New Year’s Day announced it would be returning with the non-runner no bet offer, becoming the first bookmaker to activate this. Online and in-shop punters will receive their full stake back if their selection does not run in the specified race at the big meeting in March. The promotion runs until March 9.

Ladbrokes

Ladbrokes are offering non-runner no bet on the five championship races at the Cheltenham Festival. They are the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase, Ryanair Chase, Stayers’ Hurdle and Gold Cup. If you back a horse in either of these races, who is declared a non-runner, you will receive your money back.

Coral

Coral are offering the non-runner no bet offer for all 28 races at the 2025 Cheltenham Festival. The firm is also using the same five races as Ladbrokes.

bet365



bet365 have also latched onto the non-runner no bet offer and this is in place for all 28 races of the Cheltenham Festival. This means if your horse doesn’t run, you will get your money back in full. Bet365 also have one of the best Cheltenham apps in the business, making this bookie a worthy companion during the Festival.

Betfred



Betfred have also activated the non-runner no bet offer on the five championship races at this year’s four-day meeting.





Non-runner no bet: the key factors to consider in 2025

The non-runner no bet offer for the 2025 Cheltenham Festival is very easy to understand. Punters have been provided with a safety net, whereby they will receive their full stake back and their bet will be voided if their selection is a non-runner.

In some cases, if a horse is part of a bet with other selections, the odds will be altered accordingly with the absence of the non-runner. For example, if a treble is placed using the non-runner no bet offer and one of the three horses does not run, then the bet will become a double. If the same thing happens with a double bet, it will then become a single.

Pros and cons of non-runner no bet

Pros

If your horse is a non-runner, you will receive your full stake back if the bet is a single.

Customers can place early bets without the risk of losing money if a specific horse does not run.

Allows the option of planning well ahead before the festival.

Cons

Odds may change in value after the bet has been placed

Potential of the winning returns to be lower than a bet placed on the day of the race.

Conclusion

The variety of bookmakers offering non-runner no bet at the Cheltenham Festival is a major bonus as it enables customers to cover their bases when placing bets in advance of the action.