Racecourse price index

Racecourse price index

Last updated 20 May 2025

Horse racing betting in 2025: the key things to consider
Somewhere to get the very best odds available

The whole reason for having multiple bookmaker accounts is that the question of who provides the best odds is unanswerable. That is, unless you place single win bets minutes before a race goes off. In that case your answer is nearly always the Betfair Exchange.

Why a Betfair account should be top of your list

Since Betfair launched at the turn of the century, their main selling point has always been the bigger odds provided on the exchange. This is because, unlike with a bookmaker, no-one is necessarily laying all the horses in a race. Therefore every individual runner can find their ‘true’ odds, in accordance with market forces, and punters get totally fair books.

That’s the theory, anyway. It does not work out perfectly by any means, but it gets close enough to beat traditional show prices an overwhelming majority of the time, even inclusive of the commission Betfair charges on all winnings.

This is even more true now that bookmakers provide their own prices up until the off. In the later days of the fully on-course starting price (SP), on-course bookmakers hungry for business would sometimes compete with the exchange. That incentive still exists, but nowadays it is only really relevant to punters on the track because the knock-on effects of this competition do not apply to off-course firms offering their own show prices.

Betfair have their own SP now and it comes out just as favourably with traditional odds as their show prices. According to Betfair’s own figures for 2023, even once commission is factored in, a bet at Betfair SP would yield bigger odds than the industry SP 96 per cent of the time.

There are no restrictions on stakes on the Betfair Exchange and no marketing offers to be taken away as soon as you look remotely sharp. It is also the best place for in-running betting, although you should tread carefully here as there is a cottage industry in getting the fastest pictures to quick-fingered in-running players.

The exchange is also one of few real options to place lay bets. Lay betting can expose you to a lot of risk, so tread carefully at least at first, but it can be a handy way to create strong, no-lose positions on horses you expect to shorten or whose odds have already shortened. Doing this on the exchange will almost always work out better for you than cashing out with a bookmaker. The only downside if you ‘lay off’ a fixed-odds bet on the exchange is that you cannot directly link your putative winnings to the lay bet, so until the race is run you would need to stand the full liability of your lay.

Betfair put up a lot of educational content around the exchange. This suggests that they have issues with getting less experienced punters used to the slightly different landscape compared with traditional bookmakers. Like many things in horseracing, the concept is much simpler than the language that surrounds it. Spend a little bit of time to familiarise yourself with the exchange and reap a lifetime of benefits.

Getting a Betfair account also comes with access to their sportsbook, which launched in 2012. There are occasions when the Betfair Sportsbook comes in handy, such as with big-race offers, particularly around Cheltenham, and certain each-way terms. Most of the time, it is just an adjunct to the exchange account. Note that you can at least play your Betfair Sportsbook account with impunity. Even if the sportsbook limits your stakes or access to offers, your ability to play on the Betfair Exchange will be unaffected.

So which bookmakers should I look to bet with?

While horseracing is a game of absolutes, winners and losers, with a bit of hard-headed maths thrown in, an element of personal preference will always feature here. There is no one ‘right’ supermarket, or car, or phone. It is the same with bookmakers, the main difference being that having a choice between them is free. Play the sign-up offers right and you might even end up better off with more accounts.

We will get on to specific bookmakers for specific tasks in a moment. I will start by suggesting two firms whose general-purpose offering means that you should consider a betting account with both. Those firms are bet365 and Coral.

RankPubDistance from Cheltenham Spa (miles)Distance from Racecourse (miles)TripAdvisor RatingExcellent Rating (%)Google RatingInstagram FollowersOverall ScoreGuinness Available
1The Kemble Brewery1.71.1588.2%4.733991.1
2Sandford Park Alehouse1.61.54.564.6%4.73,24387.9
3The Brown Jug1.34.54.587.5%4.52,14386.8
4The Suffolk Arms1.24.54.782.7%4.83,26386.3

