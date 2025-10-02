Making a return in 2025, our Racecourse Price Index has analysed the cost of a day at the races up and down the country.

With the UK Jumps season underway, we’ve analysed how much it will cost for a casual punter to spend a day at their local tracks up and down the country.

Using the price of a general admission ticket for a non-Premier Raceday, the cheapest pint on offer, the price of a burger and a bottle of water costs plus the track’s TripAdvisor or Google Review rating, you will now know how much it will set you back per person should you be heading to a track this Autumn and all through Winter.

Cheapest ticket price: £10 (Ludlow, Newton Abbot, Stratford, Taunton, Uttoxeter, Wincanton)

Most expensive ticket price: £26 (Cartmel)

Cheapest pint: £4.50 (Ludlow)

Most expensive pint: £7.50 (Cheltenham)

Cheapest price of a burger: £4 (Ludlow)

Most expensive burger: £12 (12 tracks)

Cheapest price of a bottle of water: £1 (Ludlow)

Most expensive bottle of water: £2.80 (Market Rasen, Catterick, Doncaster, Catterick)

Best TripAdvisor rating: 4.6 stars (Catterick)

Worst TripAdvisor rating: 3.5 (Bath, Chepstow, Sedgefield)

Ludlow Racecourse in Shropshire has been revealed as the best value for money track in the country, with it ranking either first or equal first in four of the five qualifying categories, offering the cheapest ticket, pint, burger and bottle of water.

Taunton was ranked as the second best track overall, with Hexham in third and Newton Abbot in fourth.

A trip to Shropshire could be on the cards for many punters during the upcoming Jumps season with the track ranked as the best value for money course in Britain and perhaps not the first racecourse that springs to mind when thinking of horse racing.

Our index has also shown that there is still value for money to be had in racing despite the current headwinds facing the sport, and we hope this helps get Britain going back racing this Jumps season and keeps the sport in a healthy place.

Racing Post Racecourse Prices Index – the final standings for Jumps

Racecourse Index score Ranking Ludlow 12 1 Taunton 24 2 Hexham 36 3 Newton Abbot 37 4 Kelso 58 5 Plumpton 59 6 Stratford 60 7 Fakenham 67 8 Newcastle 77 9 Perth 78 10 Wincanton 80 11 Sedgefield 85 12 Bangor-on-Dee 86 13 Exeter 89 14 Catterick 91 15 Cartmel 91 15= Beverley 91 15= Great Yarmouth 92 18 Worcester 96 19 Fontwell 100 20 Southwell 104 21 Hamilton Park 105 22 Ayr 106 23 Carlisle 108 24 Doncaster 109 25 Huntingdon 109 25= Brighton 110 27 Leicester 112 28 Ascot 113 29 Cheltenham 116 30 Newbury 118 31 Lingfield Park 122 32 Hereford 125 33 Epsom 126 34 Bath 136 35 Kempton Park 139 36 Aintree 143 37 Market Rasen 147 38 Sandown Park 147 38= Haydock 156 40 Warwick 160 41

Methodology

Each racecourse was ranked individually for each category, with lower prices ranking higher and higher prices ranking lower. The only exception to this rule was for TripAdvisor ratings, where a higher TripAdvisor rating was ranked higher and lower ratings ranked lower.

Each of the individual rankings were then added together for each respective racecourse, giving a total index score. Each racecourse was then ranked based on their index score, giving a final ranking.

Note that the final ranking only includes racecourses for which a complete data set exists, while Southwell ranks lowest for a burger price with no alternative being offered. Also note that Taunton’s rating was taken from Google Reviews rather than TripAdvisor, with the latter not being available for that specific track.

The data was compiled directly from the racecourses in the study, using a combination of data scraping and direct contact with racecourse stakeholders.

For the ticket price data, the price was taken of the cheapest available adult ticket for a non-Premier Raceday at each track.

Beverage prices were taken from official racecourse bars, while food prices were collated from food concession outlets.

All data was compiled between August 1 and 31 2025 and prices were correct at the time of publication.