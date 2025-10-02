GET THE APP
    Home
    Best Betting Sites 2025
    The Jumps Racecourse Prices Index 2025

    The Jumps Racecourse Prices Index 2025

    Last updated 2 October 2025

    Making a return in 2025, our Racecourse Price Index has analysed the cost of a day at the races up and down the country. 

    With the UK Jumps season underway, we’ve analysed how much it will cost for a casual punter to spend a day at their local tracks up and down the country.

    Using the price of a general admission ticket for a non-Premier Raceday, the cheapest pint on offer, the price of a burger and a bottle of water costs plus the track’s TripAdvisor or Google Review rating, you will now know how much it will set you back per person should you be heading to a track this Autumn and all through Winter. 

    Cheapest ticket price: £10 (Ludlow, Newton Abbot, Stratford, Taunton, Uttoxeter, Wincanton)

    Most expensive ticket price: £26 (Cartmel)

    Cheapest pint: £4.50 (Ludlow)

    Most expensive pint: £7.50 (Cheltenham)

    Cheapest price of a burger: £4 (Ludlow)

    Most expensive burger: £12 (12 tracks)

    Cheapest price of a bottle of water: £1 (Ludlow)

    Most expensive bottle of water: £2.80 (Market Rasen, Catterick, Doncaster, Catterick)

    Best TripAdvisor rating: 4.6 stars (Catterick)

    Worst TripAdvisor rating: 3.5 (Bath, Chepstow, Sedgefield)

    Ludlow Racecourse in Shropshire has been revealed as the best value for money track in the country, with it ranking either first or equal first in four of the five qualifying categories, offering the cheapest ticket, pint, burger and bottle of water. 

    Taunton was ranked as the second best track overall, with Hexham in third and Newton Abbot in fourth. 

    A trip to Shropshire could be on the cards for many punters during the upcoming Jumps season with the track ranked as the best value for money course in Britain and perhaps not the first racecourse that springs to mind when thinking of horse racing.

    Our index has also shown that there is still value for money to be had in racing despite the current headwinds facing the sport, and we hope this helps get Britain going back racing this Jumps season and keeps the sport in a healthy place.

    Racing Post Racecourse Prices Index – the final standings for Jumps

    RacecourseIndex scoreRanking
    Ludlow121
    Taunton242
    Hexham363
    Newton Abbot374
    Kelso585
    Plumpton596
    Stratford607
    Fakenham678
    Newcastle779
    Perth7810
    Wincanton8011
    Sedgefield8512
    Bangor-on-Dee8613
    Exeter8914
    Catterick9115
    Cartmel9115=
    Beverley9115=
    Great Yarmouth9218
    Worcester9619
    Fontwell10020
    Southwell10421
    Hamilton Park10522
    Ayr10623
    Carlisle10824
    Doncaster10925
    Huntingdon10925=
    Brighton11027
    Leicester11228
    Ascot11329
    Cheltenham11630
    Newbury11831
    Lingfield Park12232
    Hereford12533
    Epsom12634
    Bath13635
    Kempton Park13936
    Aintree14337
    Market Rasen14738
    Sandown Park14738=
    Haydock15640
    Warwick16041

    Methodology 

    Each racecourse was ranked individually for each category, with lower prices ranking higher and higher prices ranking lower. The only exception to this rule was for TripAdvisor ratings, where a higher TripAdvisor rating was ranked higher and lower ratings ranked lower.

    Each of the individual rankings were then added together for each respective racecourse, giving a total  index score. Each racecourse was then ranked based on their index score, giving a final ranking.

    Note that the final ranking only includes racecourses for which a complete data set exists, while Southwell ranks lowest for a burger price with no alternative being offered. Also note that Taunton’s rating was taken from Google Reviews rather than TripAdvisor, with the latter not being available for that specific track.

    The data was compiled directly from the racecourses in the study, using a combination of data scraping and direct contact with racecourse stakeholders.

    For the ticket price data, the price was taken of the cheapest available adult ticket for a non-Premier Raceday at each track. 

    Beverage prices were taken from official racecourse bars, while food prices were collated from food concession outlets.

    All data was compiled between August 1 and 31 2025 and prices were correct at the time of publication.

