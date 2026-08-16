Willie Carson, Jim Crowley and Oisin Murphy have won six Internationals between them - and they all agree on this year’s winner

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Willie Carson, Jim Crowley and Oisin Murphy have 11 jockeys’ championships and six Juddmonte Internationals between them and unanimously agree on one thing: Ombudsman is the most likely winner of Wednesday’s blockbuster clash with Constitution River.

The Juddmonte International is set to be the standout event of the British Flat season according to those who know the race best, with last year's conqueror set to take on one of the leading three-year-olds this term as John and Thady Gosden again lock horns with Aidan O'Brien.

And those who are familiar with glory in the Juddmonte International have thrown their weight behind Ombudsman to repeat the feat, with the Godolphin five-year-old evens in the market to strike once more under William Buick.