Ombudsman and Constitution River among ten confirmed for blockbuster Juddmonte International

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Ombudsman and Constitution River have moved closer to a blockbuster Juddmonte International clash after remaining in the field at the latest confirmation stage.

The day one feature of the York Ebor festival looks set to see the two stars come together for the first time, with Ombudsman having to concede 7lb to his younger rival as he bids to win back-to-back runnings of the £1.5 million Group 1.

Godolphin’s Ombudsman, trained by John and Thady Gosden, heads to York off the back of a career-best performance when landing the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot for the second year running by an emphatic four lengths.

Unlike last year, Ombudsman skipped last month's Coral-Eclipse, with the Aidan O’Brien-trained Constitution River producing a dazzling display in his absence. Constitution River is bidding to emulate City Of Troy as the last horse to complete the Eclipse-Juddmonte double.

Ombudsman is the general even-money favourite with Constitution River next best in the market at 5-4. Last week the betting for the race was temporarily suspended after concerns were raised over Ombudsman’s appearance, but those were quickly put to bed by John Gosden, who said: “He had a nice normal solid piece of work which is just what we wanted before York. He’s a pro now and doesn’t want to do anything flashy, not that we wanted it.”

Ombudsman (close) with Devil’s Advocate during work Credit: Jason Bax

The duo were among ten confirmed for Wednesday's race, which includes Ombudsman’s stablemate Devil’s Advocate , who will also run in Godolphin blue and is likely to take up pacemaking duties.

That was a role given to Birr Castle in last year’s Juddmonte, who briefly looked to have slipped the field after opening up a huge lead before ultimately being caught by Ombudsman.

Constitution River has been joined in the confirmations by three stablemates: Causeway , Hawk Mountain and Action .

Outside the big two, Juddmonte and Andrew Balding will be keen to see their star Item force his way into the conversation. He is a 6-1 chance and, like Constitution River, receives the 7lb weight-for-age allowance from Ombudsman.

Item: winner of the Sky Bet York Stakes last time Credit: Andrew Parker (Grossick Photography)

Item struggled in soft ground when beaten 25 lengths in the Derby but bounced back with a win in the Sky Bet York Stakes over the same course and distance as the Juddmonte, giving him an ideal preparation for the Group 1.

Balding said: “He’s a horse we’ve always had huge belief in. Bar Epsom, on which the ground was not to his liking, he’s got a flawless record. He’s won his other four starts and was quite impressive last time at York, given that the race probably wasn’t run ideally to suit him.

“But we’re there with the best older horse in Europe and probably the best three-year-old in Europe. It’s no easy task. But it would be great to go there and see how he can pitch in against those two.”

Juddmonte International (3.35 York, August 19)

Coral: Evens Ombudsman, 5-4 Constitution River, 5 Item, 12 Zaydann, 14 Almaqam, 16 Hawk Mountain, 25 Pride Of Arras, 33 Causeway, 100 Action, 150 Devil’s Advocate.

Maltese Cross looking to continue stellar season

William Haggas has admitted he would have preferred a smaller penalty for Maltese Cross as the Group 1 winner drops back in grade for Wednesday’s Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes at York.

William and Sam Haggas with Great Voltigeur ante-post favourite Maltese Cross Credit: Megan Rose Photography

The George Waud-owned three-year-old was confirmed for the Group 2 on Wednesday, along with nine others, and will make his first appearance since landing the Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp last time.

Maltese Cross had previously gone close to giving Haggas a second Derby victory when finishing second to Christmas Day at Epsom, which remains his only defeat this season.

He has improved his Racing Post Rating on each of his starts this year, culminating in a figure of 119 when winning the Grand Prix de Paris.

That Group 1 success means he must carry a 5lb penalty when dropping back to Group 2 company, a burden Haggas feels is excessive.

He said: “I don't like the 5lb penalty – I think 3lb would have been plenty – but it is what it is and we've got no other choice if we want to run in the Leger or the Arc. We need to run in a recognised trial and the Voltigeur is certainly that.

“It'll be a tough race, especially with his penalty, but he's very well, in good shape and doesn't appear to mind any ground so we’re very hopeful.

“He put up his best performance, I thought, last time, so each race he's run in this year has been better than the previous one. I'd say he's going the right way. I don't know when it'll stop but we'll find that out soon enough.”

Maltese Cross' opposition could include Christmas Day once again, who was one of five confirmed by Aidan O'Brien for the Group 2 alongside Causeway , Action , Antigua and Pierre Bonnard .

Almaqam Ed Walker

Devil's Advocate John and Thady Gosden

Ombudsman John and Thady Gosden

Pride Of Arras Ralph Beckett

Zaydann Francis Graffard

Action Aidan O'Brien

Causeway Aidan O'Brien

Constitution River Aidan O'Brien

Hawk Mountain Aidan O'Brien

Item Andrew Balding

Christmas Day Aidan O'Brien

Causeway Aidan O'Brien

Limestone Joseph O'Brien

Action Aidan O'Brien

Antigua Aidan O'Brien

Galiyan Andrew Balding

Maltese Cross William Haggas

Pierre Bonnard Aidan O'Brien

Round The Table Tom Clover

Superior Choice John and Thady Gosden

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