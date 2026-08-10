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'It's going to be one hell of a race but I like Item a lot' - Colin Keane hoping to take down the Juddmonte International big two
Colin Keane is hoping to gatecrash the party of the summer next week with Item, the dazzling Dante winner who will take on Ombudsman and Constitution River in a humdinger of a Juddmonte International at York.
The build-up to the £1.5 million event on Wednesday week has been all about the clash of the generations between last year's winner Ombudsman and the Eclipse hero Constitution River, but the six-time Irish champion jockey is convinced there is more to come from Item, who has suffered only one defeat.
That came in the Derby on unsuitably soft ground, a "non-event" according to Keane, who feels Juddmonte's homebred son of Frankel is better judged on his recent emphatic triumph in the York Stakes over the same course and distance as the Juddmonte International.
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Published on inFlat racing
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