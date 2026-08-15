Flightline's son fails to fire as stablemate Ile De France gets off the mark after being hammered in the market

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Flightline fever hit Europe for the first time on Saturday but it didn't exactly go according to plan as Magna Cum Laude , the first of his progeny to race on these shores, finished tenth of 13 in the mile maiden.

The market gave away plenty of clues beforehand as Magna Cum Laude's stablemate Ile De France , who had the benefit of a run at Naas, was supported from as big as 2-1 in the morning into 4-5 favourite at the off and duly obliged by a neck from Moliere.

Magna Cum Laude went off at 5-2 and never really looked like getting involved before being beaten almost 13 lengths in the end.

Ile de France was very interesting in his own right as the first foal out of $5 million Group 1 winner Campanelle, who won the Prix Morny and Commonwealth Cup. He only scraped home here, but left the impression there was loads of improvement to come.

Moon eclipses rivals

The 50,000 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Red God Handicap went to the Bill Durkan-trained Touch The Moon at odds of 15-2 under Chris Hayes.

Follow Me looked like he might have stolen it when scampering clear on the home turn, but he was swallowed up as Touch The Moon landed the spoils by half a length from Star Harbour, with a further neck back to the pacesetter in third.

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