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What our new going tool has told me about the ground - and it isn't great news for York
Betting editor Keith Melrose tackles the ground in this week's column
Sports bettors, at least the sorts of sports bettors who do well out of it, are natural contrarians. It makes trips to the pub livelier than you might expect when you throw together a bunch of people who are otherwise, with the best will in the world and including myself in this, complete nerds.
An unwillingness to take anything on trust makes one's relationship with the ground as a serious punter a dicey one. There are no reliable witnesses to tell you the value of the going. Trainers and jockeys are not objective and horses cannot talk.
When I started working in form analysis, I was always taught to treat horses as innocent until proven guilty on all surfaces. It has steered me right more than it has put me away, but it is imperfect. And, without spoiling too much, there is an upcoming entry in the excellent 'Fundamentals Of Betting' series dedicated to the ground. The top judges Chris Cook speaks with are generally minded to use the ground as an area in which they can put distance between themselves and the majority view.
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Published on inThe Form Hacker
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