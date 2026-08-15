'A lot of people will miss him' - John Gosden leads tributes after Gold Cup hero and star stayer Trawlerman is retired

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Godolphin’ s staying flagbearer Trawlerman has been retired after picking up a leg injury in the Goodwood Cup last month.

The curtain has finally come down on a glittering career which yielded 11 victories from 25 races, two of which were at Group 1 level, including his memorable success over stablemate Sweet William in last year's Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

The eight-year-old won more than £2.1 million in prize-money during his time with John and Thady Gosden , since he finished third in a 1m2f novice at Chelmsford in November 2020.

His Gold Cup triumph under William Buick came in the midst of a four-race unbeaten run in 2025, which ended with a second success in the Group 1 Long Distance Cup at Ascot on Champions Day in October.

William Buick rides Trawlerman to victory in last year's Gold Cup Credit: Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse

This season the son of former Gosden great Golden Horn had looked as good as ever after running a remarkable race on his return from an eight-month layoff when denied a second Gold Cup by just a head in a thrilling battle with Scandinavia in June. His final run came when he finished second to the same rival in a messy race in last month's Goodwood Cup.

He was under consideration to attempt back-to-back wins in the Group 2 Lonsdale Cup at York on Friday until his injury came to light.

John Gosden said: “Trawlerman is happy and well, but unfortunately he came out of the Goodwood Cup with a leg issue and is now being retired.

“At eight years old he has become part of the family here and won the Long Distance Cup twice and the Gold Cup in a very fast record time, which is unlikely to be equalled, as well as the Ebor.

Trawlerman with Glenroy Brown at Clarehaven Stables on Saturday morning Credit: David Milnes

"He has won over £2 million in prize-money and remained at the top of his game this year when second in the Gold Cup, beaten a head giving 1lb to the winner.“

Trawlerman, who also raced in Dubai and Saudi Arabia during the seven years he was in training at Clarehaven Stables, is to be retired to a familiar location just outside Newmarket, where he will join another recently retired Godolphin stalwart, Rebel's Romance.

Gosden said: “He will be retired to Wood Ditton Stud, where Godolphin have wonderful facilities that he knows well having been there for holiday.

"For all of us at Clarehaven Stables, just like Stradivarius, Trawlerman has become a much-loved member of the family and there are a lot of people here who will miss him, particularly Ben de Paiva, who looks after him and Richard Wilkinson, who rode him through most of his career.”

Buick: 'He wore his heart on his sleeve'

Buick, whose first ride on the popular stayer came when the pair were second to Kyprios in the 2024 Gold Cup, said he was "very thankful" to have had the opportunity to partner him on nine occasions.

"He ran in three Gold Cups, finished second in two and won one, and he was a joy to ride," he said. "He wore his heart on his sleeve, and turned up each time he ran. He was very consistent and a credit to John and Thady and the team at Clarehaven.

"He's eight now, but he won the Gold Cup at seven when beating younger horses. He's still been performing at a very high level, and that takes a bit of doing. It takes a horse with a great constitution."

Asked if Trawlerman is up there with the best he's ridden, he said: "For sure. The Gold Cup is a special race; it's very hard to win, and very few horses can handle that distance, but he's one of them."

Trawlerman and Scandinavia contributed to one of the races of the season in the Gold Cup in June and Buick added: "It was an amazing race. It's never nice to finish second, but someone has to. He put up one hell of a fight. It was his first run of the season and he was giving weight to Scandinavia. It was a great run, and he gave plenty of people great satisfaction in that race alone."

Trawlerman becomes the second high-profile Newmarket-based horse to retire within the space of five days following 2,000 Guineas winner Bow Echo on Tuesday .

Read more here

'Once you give that ground away, you're not going to get it back' - John Gosden rues 'messy' Goodwood Cup after Trawlerman denied in Scandinavia rematch

'He's very intelligent, a real gentleman' - how is staying superstar Stradivarius taking to life as a stallion?

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