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York Ebor festival

'It's going to be one hell of a race but I like Item a lot' - Colin Keane hoping to take down the Juddmonte International big two

'It's going to be one hell of a race but I like Item a lot' - Colin Keane hoping to take down the Juddmonte International big two

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Flat racing
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'Her run at Goodwood was very good' - Oisin Murphy relishing Asfoora bid to join sprint greats with back-to-back Nunthorpe wins
'Her run at Goodwood was very good' - Oisin Murphy relishing Asfoora bid to join sprint greats with back-to-back Nunthorpe wins
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York Ebor festival
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Royal Ascot winner 'the best version of herself' as owner bids to build on landmark US success with York bid
Royal Ascot winner 'the best version of herself' as owner bids to build on landmark US success with York bid
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York Ebor festival
Aidan O'Brien on course to break his own Group 1 record - the races that could help him move past 28 winners
Aidan O'Brien on course to break his own Group 1 record - the races that could help him move past 28 winners
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Aidan O'Brien
Kieran Shoemark on his best chances at York - headed by a Group 1 winner taking on the big two in Juddmonte International
Kieran Shoemark on his best chances at York - headed by a Group 1 winner taking on the big two in Juddmonte International
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York Ebor festival
Fresh foes lie in wait for Bow Echo at Deauville - while the 'race of the season' takes shape at York
Fresh foes lie in wait for Bow Echo at Deauville - while the 'race of the season' takes shape at York
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The Lookahead
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'It's taken me ten years to get another one as good' - Paul Mulrennan targeting third Nunthorpe win
'It's taken me ten years to get another one as good' - Paul Mulrennan targeting third Nunthorpe win
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York Ebor festival
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York's Ebor festival next for King George heroine Kalpana - and the Arc is 'very much still on the agenda'
York's Ebor festival next for King George heroine Kalpana - and the Arc is 'very much still on the agenda'
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York Ebor festival
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Maltese Cross in action - but it's a Gosden dark horse who catches the eye ahead of York
Maltese Cross in action - but it's a Gosden dark horse who catches the eye ahead of York
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Newmarket Gallops
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John Gosden dismisses Ombudsman concerns after Coral temporarily suspend betting on Juddmonte International - watch his Newmarket gallop
John Gosden dismisses Ombudsman concerns after Coral temporarily suspend betting on Juddmonte International - watch his Newmarket gallop
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York Ebor festival
'There's no reason to doubt the promise that lies ahead' - Clive Cox eyes Group 1 bid for 'special' Royal Ascot winner
'There's no reason to doubt the promise that lies ahead' - Clive Cox eyes Group 1 bid for 'special' Royal Ascot winner
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France
Harry Eustace hopes star sprinter can be a player in Nunthorpe - but his Glorious Goodwood winner is off to Australia
Harry Eustace hopes star sprinter can be a player in Nunthorpe - but his Glorious Goodwood winner is off to Australia
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York Ebor festival
Hugo Palmer had four horses he believes should have won at Goodwood - now he's eyeing the Ebor festival for redemption
Hugo Palmer had four horses he believes should have won at Goodwood - now he's eyeing the Ebor festival for redemption
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York Ebor festival
It's on! Aidan O'Brien gives Constitution River green light for epic York showdown with Ombudsman
It's on! Aidan O'Brien gives Constitution River green light for epic York showdown with Ombudsman
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York Ebor festival
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'It would be a pretty complete season' - Wathnan eye York and Group 1 glory after incredible Glorious Goodwood haul
'It would be a pretty complete season' - Wathnan eye York and Group 1 glory after incredible Glorious Goodwood haul
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York Ebor festival
Royal Ascot winner and a Classic second tee up York tilts - plus Dylan Cunha handicapper impresses in Knavesmire build-up
Royal Ascot winner and a Classic second tee up York tilts - plus Dylan Cunha handicapper impresses in Knavesmire build-up
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Newmarket Gallops
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Zavateri camp expecting 'huge improvement' after Sussex Stakes - and Group 1 bid at York is on the radar
Zavateri camp expecting 'huge improvement' after Sussex Stakes - and Group 1 bid at York is on the radar
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York Ebor festival
Keith Melrose has two ante-post tips for the Nunthorpe, including 'a smashing each-way bet at 33-1'
Keith Melrose has two ante-post tips for the Nunthorpe, including 'a smashing each-way bet at 33-1'
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Ante-post Pricewise
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Estrange a surprise Yorkshire Oaks scratching as team target 'strong autumn campaign' with Pretty Polly winner
Estrange a surprise Yorkshire Oaks scratching as team target 'strong autumn campaign' with Pretty Polly winner
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York Ebor festival
'The show rolls on' - promising Goodwood run persuades Henry Dwyer to make u-turn on retirement plans for Asfoora
'The show rolls on' - promising Goodwood run persuades Henry Dwyer to make u-turn on retirement plans for Asfoora
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York Ebor festival
York Ebor festival 2026: how the biggest races are shaping up - including Ombudsman v Constitution River
York Ebor festival 2026: how the biggest races are shaping up - including Ombudsman v Constitution River
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York Ebor festival
Three-time champ Silvestre de Sousa 'riding as well as ever' and booked for Richard Hannon's exciting Nunthorpe hope Pershaada
Three-time champ Silvestre de Sousa 'riding as well as ever' and booked for Richard Hannon's exciting Nunthorpe hope Pershaada
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York Ebor festival
The unbeaten colt, the star filly and the stayer who can't stop winning: how will the rest of the season pan out for the Goodwood aces?
The unbeaten colt, the star filly and the stayer who can't stop winning: how will the rest of the season pan out for the Goodwood aces?
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Flat racing
'He's like a kid waking up on Christmas morning' - Richard Hannon to add Glorious Goodwood winner to the Nunthorpe
'He's like a kid waking up on Christmas morning' - Richard Hannon to add Glorious Goodwood winner to the Nunthorpe
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York Ebor festival
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'It's going to be one hell of a race but I like Item a lot' - Colin Keane hoping to take down the Juddmonte International big two

'It's going to be one hell of a race but I like Item a lot' - Colin Keane hoping to take down the Juddmonte International big two

icon
Flat racing
padlock
'Her run at Goodwood was very good' - Oisin Murphy relishing Asfoora bid to join sprint greats with back-to-back Nunthorpe wins
'Her run at Goodwood was very good' - Oisin Murphy relishing Asfoora bid to join sprint greats with back-to-back Nunthorpe wins
icon
York Ebor festival
padlock
Royal Ascot winner 'the best version of herself' as owner bids to build on landmark US success with York bid
icon
York Ebor festival
Aidan O'Brien on course to break his own Group 1 record - the races that could help him move past 28 winners
icon
Aidan O'Brien
Royal Ascot winner 'the best version of herself' as owner bids to build on landmark US success with York bid
icon
York Ebor festival
Aidan O'Brien on course to break his own Group 1 record - the races that could help him move past 28 winners
icon
Aidan O'Brien
Kieran Shoemark on his best chances at York - headed by a Group 1 winner taking on the big two in Juddmonte International
Kieran Shoemark on his best chances at York - headed by a Group 1 winner taking on the big two in Juddmonte International
icon
York Ebor festival
Fresh foes lie in wait for Bow Echo at Deauville - while the 'race of the season' takes shape at York
Fresh foes lie in wait for Bow Echo at Deauville - while the 'race of the season' takes shape at York
icon
The Lookahead
padlock
'It's taken me ten years to get another one as good' - Paul Mulrennan targeting third Nunthorpe win
'It's taken me ten years to get another one as good' - Paul Mulrennan targeting third Nunthorpe win
icon
York Ebor festival
padlock
York's Ebor festival next for King George heroine Kalpana - and the Arc is 'very much still on the agenda'
York's Ebor festival next for King George heroine Kalpana - and the Arc is 'very much still on the agenda'
icon
York Ebor festival
padlock
Maltese Cross in action - but it's a Gosden dark horse who catches the eye ahead of York
Maltese Cross in action - but it's a Gosden dark horse who catches the eye ahead of York
icon
Newmarket Gallops
padlock
John Gosden dismisses Ombudsman concerns after Coral temporarily suspend betting on Juddmonte International - watch his Newmarket gallop
John Gosden dismisses Ombudsman concerns after Coral temporarily suspend betting on Juddmonte International - watch his Newmarket gallop
icon
York Ebor festival
'There's no reason to doubt the promise that lies ahead' - Clive Cox eyes Group 1 bid for 'special' Royal Ascot winner
'There's no reason to doubt the promise that lies ahead' - Clive Cox eyes Group 1 bid for 'special' Royal Ascot winner
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France
Harry Eustace hopes star sprinter can be a player in Nunthorpe - but his Glorious Goodwood winner is off to Australia
Harry Eustace hopes star sprinter can be a player in Nunthorpe - but his Glorious Goodwood winner is off to Australia
icon
York Ebor festival
Hugo Palmer had four horses he believes should have won at Goodwood - now he's eyeing the Ebor festival for redemption
Hugo Palmer had four horses he believes should have won at Goodwood - now he's eyeing the Ebor festival for redemption
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York Ebor festival
It's on! Aidan O'Brien gives Constitution River green light for epic York showdown with Ombudsman
It's on! Aidan O'Brien gives Constitution River green light for epic York showdown with Ombudsman
icon
York Ebor festival
padlock
'It would be a pretty complete season' - Wathnan eye York and Group 1 glory after incredible Glorious Goodwood haul
'It would be a pretty complete season' - Wathnan eye York and Group 1 glory after incredible Glorious Goodwood haul
icon
York Ebor festival
Royal Ascot winner and a Classic second tee up York tilts - plus Dylan Cunha handicapper impresses in Knavesmire build-up
Royal Ascot winner and a Classic second tee up York tilts - plus Dylan Cunha handicapper impresses in Knavesmire build-up
icon
Newmarket Gallops
padlock
Zavateri camp expecting 'huge improvement' after Sussex Stakes - and Group 1 bid at York is on the radar
Zavateri camp expecting 'huge improvement' after Sussex Stakes - and Group 1 bid at York is on the radar
icon
York Ebor festival
Keith Melrose has two ante-post tips for the Nunthorpe, including 'a smashing each-way bet at 33-1'
Keith Melrose has two ante-post tips for the Nunthorpe, including 'a smashing each-way bet at 33-1'
icon
Ante-post Pricewise
padlock
Estrange a surprise Yorkshire Oaks scratching as team target 'strong autumn campaign' with Pretty Polly winner
Estrange a surprise Yorkshire Oaks scratching as team target 'strong autumn campaign' with Pretty Polly winner
icon
York Ebor festival
'The show rolls on' - promising Goodwood run persuades Henry Dwyer to make u-turn on retirement plans for Asfoora
'The show rolls on' - promising Goodwood run persuades Henry Dwyer to make u-turn on retirement plans for Asfoora
icon
York Ebor festival
York Ebor festival 2026: how the biggest races are shaping up - including Ombudsman v Constitution River
York Ebor festival 2026: how the biggest races are shaping up - including Ombudsman v Constitution River
icon
York Ebor festival
Three-time champ Silvestre de Sousa 'riding as well as ever' and booked for Richard Hannon's exciting Nunthorpe hope Pershaada
Three-time champ Silvestre de Sousa 'riding as well as ever' and booked for Richard Hannon's exciting Nunthorpe hope Pershaada
icon
York Ebor festival
The unbeaten colt, the star filly and the stayer who can't stop winning: how will the rest of the season pan out for the Goodwood aces?
The unbeaten colt, the star filly and the stayer who can't stop winning: how will the rest of the season pan out for the Goodwood aces?
icon
Flat racing
'He's like a kid waking up on Christmas morning' - Richard Hannon to add Glorious Goodwood winner to the Nunthorpe
'He's like a kid waking up on Christmas morning' - Richard Hannon to add Glorious Goodwood winner to the Nunthorpe
icon
York Ebor festival
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