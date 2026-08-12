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Newmarket Gallops
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Ombudsman silences rumours with sparkling workout under William Buick ahead of blockbuster Juddmonte International clash

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Despite scare stories about his wellbeing last week, Ombudsman sailed through his latest workout on the Al Bahathri Polytrack on Wednesday morning, exactly a week before his bid for back-to-back wins in the Group 1 Juddmonte International at York. 

Along with the Gosden staff, William Buick got an early call for a 5.30am pull-out to partner the son of Night Of Thunder for the first time since Royal Ascot when mastering his regular lead horse and pacemaker Devil’s Advocate (Robert Havlin) over a mile. 

Other York hopefuls from Clarehaven included Damysus (James Doyle), who looked his usual impressive self and could be a potent force with his sights lowered for the Group 3 Strensall Stakes. Trawlerman enjoyed a solo exercise after having his goggles removed at the start of his mile exercise, and is expected to be another bidding for a repeat win on the Knavesmire, in his case the Group 2 Lonsdale Cup.

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Newmarket correspondent

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