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Ombudsman silences rumours with sparkling workout under William Buick ahead of blockbuster Juddmonte International clash
Despite scare stories about his wellbeing last week, Ombudsman sailed through his latest workout on the Al Bahathri Polytrack on Wednesday morning, exactly a week before his bid for back-to-back wins in the Group 1 Juddmonte International at York.
Along with the Gosden staff, William Buick got an early call for a 5.30am pull-out to partner the son of Night Of Thunder for the first time since Royal Ascot when mastering his regular lead horse and pacemaker Devil’s Advocate (Robert Havlin) over a mile.
Other York hopefuls from Clarehaven included Damysus (James Doyle), who looked his usual impressive self and could be a potent force with his sights lowered for the Group 3 Strensall Stakes. Trawlerman enjoyed a solo exercise after having his goggles removed at the start of his mile exercise, and is expected to be another bidding for a repeat win on the Knavesmire, in his case the Group 2 Lonsdale Cup.
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Published on inNewmarket Gallops
Last updated
- Maltese Cross in action - but it's a Gosden dark horse who catches the eye ahead of York
- Royal Ascot winner and a Classic second tee up York tilts - plus Dylan Cunha handicapper impresses in Knavesmire build-up
- Electric gallop hints Crisford ace is ready for his first big test – and William Buick takes the reins at Goodwood
- The evidence from this flying Gosden colt tells me he will be very difficult to beat at York this weekend
- Trawlerman takes the goggles off before impressive workout as he is primed for maiden Goodwood Cup bid
- Maltese Cross in action - but it's a Gosden dark horse who catches the eye ahead of York
- Royal Ascot winner and a Classic second tee up York tilts - plus Dylan Cunha handicapper impresses in Knavesmire build-up
- Electric gallop hints Crisford ace is ready for his first big test – and William Buick takes the reins at Goodwood
- The evidence from this flying Gosden colt tells me he will be very difficult to beat at York this weekend
- Trawlerman takes the goggles off before impressive workout as he is primed for maiden Goodwood Cup bid