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Jump racing

'I've never seen anything like it' - Britain bracing itself for fifth summer heatwave as Jockey Club official issues warning

'I've never seen anything like it' - Britain bracing itself for fifth summer heatwave as Jockey Club official issues warning

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Britain
Downpatrick: 'She made light work of her rivals' - northern trainers enjoy plenty of local success
Downpatrick: 'She made light work of her rivals' - northern trainers enjoy plenty of local success
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Reports
Fallen star Il Est Francais moves to Dan Skelton in bid to recapture his spark
Fallen star Il Est Francais moves to Dan Skelton in bid to recapture his spark
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Dan Skelton
'I backed her myself. I waited and waited. She was 25-1, then she went to 40-1 and I got 50-1. I couldn't believe it'
'I backed her myself. I waited and waited. She was 25-1, then she went to 40-1 and I got 50-1. I couldn't believe it'
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Quotes of the week
From the remarkable local Classic winner to a Gold Cup hero - six of the best horses to win at Chepstow as track hosts centenary raceday
From the remarkable local Classic winner to a Gold Cup hero - six of the best horses to win at Chepstow as track hosts centenary raceday
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Jump racing
Big Buck's dies aged 23: Paul Nicholls hails a true jumps legend with 'as much ability as any horse I've ever trained'
Big Buck's dies aged 23: Paul Nicholls hails a true jumps legend with 'as much ability as any horse I've ever trained'
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Jump racing
€500,000 JP McManus recruit joins Dan Skelton - where have the other six-figure purchases from the Goffs Punchestown sale gone?
€500,000 JP McManus recruit joins Dan Skelton - where have the other six-figure purchases from the Goffs Punchestown sale gone?
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Jump racing
'He's by far the best horse we've had and the dream is alive' - rising jumps trainer has big targets planned for his Galway star
'He's by far the best horse we've had and the dream is alive' - rising jumps trainer has big targets planned for his Galway star
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Jump racing
Ireland's newest riding sensation on being trusted by Willie Mullins and Tony Martin - and comparisons with Ruby Walsh
Ireland's newest riding sensation on being trusted by Willie Mullins and Tony Martin - and comparisons with Ruby Walsh
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Jockeys
padlock
Kaiser Chiefs and Craig David at Newmarket, an Irish track celebrates its 300th year with a free raceday and the Ebor festival hits York
Kaiser Chiefs and Craig David at Newmarket, an Irish track celebrates its 300th year with a free raceday and the Ebor festival hits York
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Go Racing
'He was a great horseman and a farmer at heart' - trainer Patrick Griffin dies aged 84
'He was a great horseman and a farmer at heart' - trainer Patrick Griffin dies aged 84
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Ireland
Cork: 'When she's not interfered with, she jumps for fun' - Gino Bella off the mark with back-to-back wins for in-form Pat Foley
Cork: 'When she's not interfered with, she jumps for fun' - Gino Bella off the mark with back-to-back wins for in-form Pat Foley
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Reports
Galway: 'He's an absolute legend' - Dunum continues to reign supreme with a fourth festival win
Galway: 'He's an absolute legend' - Dunum continues to reign supreme with a fourth festival win
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Reports
A staggering on-course gamble, Betfred closures, a 40-day ban and more racecourse turmoil - six stories you might have missed this week
A staggering on-course gamble, Betfred closures, a 40-day ban and more racecourse turmoil - six stories you might have missed this week
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Flat racing
'They definitely knew what they were doing. You could tell by the way they were shovelling it on - defeat was out of the question'
'They definitely knew what they were doing. You could tell by the way they were shovelling it on - defeat was out of the question'
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Quotes of the week
Have you been glued to the World Cup for the past six weeks? Here are the key racing stories that you may have missed
Have you been glued to the World Cup for the past six weeks? Here are the key racing stories that you may have missed
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Big-race latest
Paul Nicholls voices dismay as Elite Hurdle is switched in autumn shake-up: 'Aintree's gain will be Wincanton's loss'
Paul Nicholls voices dismay as Elite Hurdle is switched in autumn shake-up: 'Aintree's gain will be Wincanton's loss'
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Jump racing
Danny Mullins fined €3,000 and Willie Mullins €500 after stewards take dim view of actions in Galway Hurdle preliminaries
Danny Mullins fined €3,000 and Willie Mullins €500 after stewards take dim view of actions in Galway Hurdle preliminaries
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Galway festival
Dan King is not the first young rider to take the big stage by storm recently - meet three who did the same
Dan King is not the first young rider to take the big stage by storm recently - meet three who did the same
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Jockeys
'The sport is an economic and cultural powerhouse' - study into racing's impact in Wales launched in wake of greyhound ban
'The sport is an economic and cultural powerhouse' - study into racing's impact in Wales launched in wake of greyhound ban
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Racing Industry
Galway Plate: a pair of Kings! Dan King steers 20-1 Willie Mullins' outsider King Alexander to Ballybrit glory
Galway Plate: a pair of Kings! Dan King steers 20-1 Willie Mullins' outsider King Alexander to Ballybrit glory
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Galway festival
'Tony Martin is the man for the big occasion - but he doesn't tell you' - Galway maestro strikes again with Orandi
'Tony Martin is the man for the big occasion - but he doesn't tell you' - Galway maestro strikes again with Orandi
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Galway festival
Cheltenham Trials day and Dublin Racing Festival set to clash for the first time
Cheltenham Trials day and Dublin Racing Festival set to clash for the first time
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Jump racing
Gold Cup-winning owner's granddaughter hails influence of Paul Nicholls as she prepares for Commonwealth Games debut
Gold Cup-winning owner's granddaughter hails influence of Paul Nicholls as she prepares for Commonwealth Games debut
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Jump racing
'I've never seen anything like it' - Britain bracing itself for fifth summer heatwave as Jockey Club official issues warning

'I've never seen anything like it' - Britain bracing itself for fifth summer heatwave as Jockey Club official issues warning

icon
Britain
Downpatrick: 'She made light work of her rivals' - northern trainers enjoy plenty of local success
Downpatrick: 'She made light work of her rivals' - northern trainers enjoy plenty of local success
icon
Reports
Fallen star Il Est Francais moves to Dan Skelton in bid to recapture his spark
icon
Dan Skelton
'I backed her myself. I waited and waited. She was 25-1, then she went to 40-1 and I got 50-1. I couldn't believe it'
icon
Quotes of the week
Fallen star Il Est Francais moves to Dan Skelton in bid to recapture his spark
icon
Dan Skelton
'I backed her myself. I waited and waited. She was 25-1, then she went to 40-1 and I got 50-1. I couldn't believe it'
icon
Quotes of the week
From the remarkable local Classic winner to a Gold Cup hero - six of the best horses to win at Chepstow as track hosts centenary raceday
From the remarkable local Classic winner to a Gold Cup hero - six of the best horses to win at Chepstow as track hosts centenary raceday
icon
Jump racing
Big Buck's dies aged 23: Paul Nicholls hails a true jumps legend with 'as much ability as any horse I've ever trained'
Big Buck's dies aged 23: Paul Nicholls hails a true jumps legend with 'as much ability as any horse I've ever trained'
icon
Jump racing
€500,000 JP McManus recruit joins Dan Skelton - where have the other six-figure purchases from the Goffs Punchestown sale gone?
€500,000 JP McManus recruit joins Dan Skelton - where have the other six-figure purchases from the Goffs Punchestown sale gone?
icon
Jump racing
'He's by far the best horse we've had and the dream is alive' - rising jumps trainer has big targets planned for his Galway star
'He's by far the best horse we've had and the dream is alive' - rising jumps trainer has big targets planned for his Galway star
icon
Jump racing
Ireland's newest riding sensation on being trusted by Willie Mullins and Tony Martin - and comparisons with Ruby Walsh
Ireland's newest riding sensation on being trusted by Willie Mullins and Tony Martin - and comparisons with Ruby Walsh
icon
Jockeys
padlock
Kaiser Chiefs and Craig David at Newmarket, an Irish track celebrates its 300th year with a free raceday and the Ebor festival hits York
Kaiser Chiefs and Craig David at Newmarket, an Irish track celebrates its 300th year with a free raceday and the Ebor festival hits York
icon
Go Racing
'He was a great horseman and a farmer at heart' - trainer Patrick Griffin dies aged 84
'He was a great horseman and a farmer at heart' - trainer Patrick Griffin dies aged 84
icon
Ireland
Cork: 'When she's not interfered with, she jumps for fun' - Gino Bella off the mark with back-to-back wins for in-form Pat Foley
Cork: 'When she's not interfered with, she jumps for fun' - Gino Bella off the mark with back-to-back wins for in-form Pat Foley
icon
Reports
Galway: 'He's an absolute legend' - Dunum continues to reign supreme with a fourth festival win
Galway: 'He's an absolute legend' - Dunum continues to reign supreme with a fourth festival win
icon
Reports
A staggering on-course gamble, Betfred closures, a 40-day ban and more racecourse turmoil - six stories you might have missed this week
A staggering on-course gamble, Betfred closures, a 40-day ban and more racecourse turmoil - six stories you might have missed this week
icon
Flat racing
'They definitely knew what they were doing. You could tell by the way they were shovelling it on - defeat was out of the question'
'They definitely knew what they were doing. You could tell by the way they were shovelling it on - defeat was out of the question'
icon
Quotes of the week
Have you been glued to the World Cup for the past six weeks? Here are the key racing stories that you may have missed
Have you been glued to the World Cup for the past six weeks? Here are the key racing stories that you may have missed
icon
Big-race latest
Paul Nicholls voices dismay as Elite Hurdle is switched in autumn shake-up: 'Aintree's gain will be Wincanton's loss'
Paul Nicholls voices dismay as Elite Hurdle is switched in autumn shake-up: 'Aintree's gain will be Wincanton's loss'
icon
Jump racing
Danny Mullins fined €3,000 and Willie Mullins €500 after stewards take dim view of actions in Galway Hurdle preliminaries
Danny Mullins fined €3,000 and Willie Mullins €500 after stewards take dim view of actions in Galway Hurdle preliminaries
icon
Galway festival
Dan King is not the first young rider to take the big stage by storm recently - meet three who did the same
Dan King is not the first young rider to take the big stage by storm recently - meet three who did the same
icon
Jockeys
'The sport is an economic and cultural powerhouse' - study into racing's impact in Wales launched in wake of greyhound ban
'The sport is an economic and cultural powerhouse' - study into racing's impact in Wales launched in wake of greyhound ban
icon
Racing Industry
Galway Plate: a pair of Kings! Dan King steers 20-1 Willie Mullins' outsider King Alexander to Ballybrit glory
Galway Plate: a pair of Kings! Dan King steers 20-1 Willie Mullins' outsider King Alexander to Ballybrit glory
icon
Galway festival
'Tony Martin is the man for the big occasion - but he doesn't tell you' - Galway maestro strikes again with Orandi
'Tony Martin is the man for the big occasion - but he doesn't tell you' - Galway maestro strikes again with Orandi
icon
Galway festival
Cheltenham Trials day and Dublin Racing Festival set to clash for the first time
Cheltenham Trials day and Dublin Racing Festival set to clash for the first time
icon
Jump racing
Gold Cup-winning owner's granddaughter hails influence of Paul Nicholls as she prepares for Commonwealth Games debut
Gold Cup-winning owner's granddaughter hails influence of Paul Nicholls as she prepares for Commonwealth Games debut
icon
Jump racing
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