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Aidan O'Brien is about to smash John Gosden's prize-money record - and it tells a story racing's lower leagues would rather not hear
Megapowers win most of Britain’s most valuable races but keeping them happy and involved is vital for the sport
There has never been a time when prize-money in Britain was deemed acceptable by owners and trainers. The issue has punctuated numerous crises said to have plagued the sport since high-street betting was legalised in 1961, when racing failed to properly explore the introduction of a Tote monopoly.
That in turn led to the slew of off-course betting companies that grew into massive plcs largely on the back of betting profits, much of which, in a pari-mutuel model, would have been returned to the sport.
In consequence, Britain’s prize-money levels compare unfavourably with other front-line racing nations. It will ever be thus, but in recent years the imbalance has been partially mitigated by a combination of escalating media rights payments and some lucrative sponsorship deals. As much is evidenced when comparing prize-money won in Britain down the decades.
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Published on inJulian Muscat
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