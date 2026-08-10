Aidan O'Brien is about to smash John Gosden's prize-money record - and it tells a story racing's lower leagues would rather not hear

There has never been a time when prize-money in Britain was deemed acceptable by owners and trainers. The issue has punctuated numerous crises said to have plagued the sport since high-street betting was legalised in 1961, when racing failed to properly explore the introduction of a Tote monopoly.

That in turn led to the slew of off-course betting companies that grew into massive plcs largely on the back of betting profits, much of which, in a pari-mutuel model, would have been returned to the sport.

In consequence, Britain’s prize-money levels compare unfavourably with other front-line racing nations. It will ever be thus, but in recent years the imbalance has been partially mitigated by a combination of escalating media rights payments and some lucrative sponsorship deals. As much is evidenced when comparing prize-money won in Britain down the decades.