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York Ebor festival
premium

Royal Ascot winner to lead Alan King-trained duo into Ebor battle against the might of Willie Mullins

Daiquiri Bay (Rossa Ryan, near) beats Gamri in the Copper Horse Stakes
Daiquiri Bay edges out Gamri in the Copper Horse Stakes at Royal AscotCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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Royal Ascot winner Daiquiri Bay will lead a two-pronged assault on Saturday's Sky Bet Ebor for Alan King, who will have to overcome a familiar rival from the jumps with Willie Mullins likely to be mob-handed in York's prestigious handicap.

King is set to confirm Copper Horse Stakes winner Daiquiri Bay alongside smart stablemate Paradias for the Ebor on Monday, when Mullins will have the chance to whittle down his ten entries in the £500,000 contest over 1m6f.

King, who saddled Salsalino to finish third in the race as 4-1 favourite in 2003, earmarked the Ebor for Daiquiri Bay after he edged out Gamrai by a head at Ascot in June and has been delighted with the four-year-old's progress since.

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