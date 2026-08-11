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'It looks perfect for her' - Kalpana and Minnie Hauk have a huge rival to worry about at York as explosive Irish Oaks winner is gunning for them
Next week's Yorkshire Oaks was spiced up on Tuesday when Joseph O'Brien revealed the rapidly improving Johanna Walsh is bang on course for a crack at Kalpana and Minnie Hauk.
The explosive Irish Oaks winner will fly the flag for the Classic crop in what is looking like a glorious showdown of the generations – and recent history is most certainly in her favour.
Three-year-olds have won the Legends Global-sponsored Group 1 at York on Thursday week for the last three years, and 17 times in all since the turn of the century.
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Published on inYork Ebor festival
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