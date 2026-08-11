'It looks perfect for her' - Kalpana and Minnie Hauk have a huge rival to worry about at York as explosive Irish Oaks winner is gunning for them

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Next week's Yorkshire Oaks was spiced up on Tuesday when Joseph O'Brien revealed the rapidly improving Johanna Walsh is bang on course for a crack at Kalpana and Minnie Hauk.

The explosive Irish Oaks winner will fly the flag for the Classic crop in what is looking like a glorious showdown of the generations – and recent history is most certainly in her favour.

Three-year-olds have won the Legends Global-sponsored Group 1 at York on Thursday week for the last three years, and 17 times in all since the turn of the century.