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Industry

Andy Burnham set to scrap 'aim to permit' rule to give local councils more power to block betting shops

Andy Burnham set to scrap 'aim to permit' rule to give local councils more power to block betting shops

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Betting Industry
Further allegations made against barred Deva Racing syndicate as Hugo Palmer describes situation as 'a very sad state of affairs'
Further allegations made against barred Deva Racing syndicate as Hugo Palmer describes situation as 'a very sad state of affairs'
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Flat racing
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Pressing the detonator without a clear plan - was this the Jockey Club chief's Donald Trump moment?
Pressing the detonator without a clear plan - was this the Jockey Club chief's Donald Trump moment?
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Lee Mottershead
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'We've chosen this moment to tear ourselves apart' - racecourse boss hits out at Jockey Club
'We've chosen this moment to tear ourselves apart' - racecourse boss hits out at Jockey Club
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Racing Industry
Flutter Entertainment chief Peter Jackson to step down next month as gambling giant reveals replacement
Flutter Entertainment chief Peter Jackson to step down next month as gambling giant reveals replacement
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Betting Industry
A race against the moon - Ffos Las card to start two hours early due to solar eclipse concerns
A race against the moon - Ffos Las card to start two hours early due to solar eclipse concerns
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BHA
Bath fixture relocated to Lingfield's all-weather track after 'five weeks with no meaningful rain'
Bath fixture relocated to Lingfield's all-weather track after 'five weeks with no meaningful rain'
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Flat racing
Final 32 revealed for this year's Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
Final 32 revealed for this year's Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
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Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Jonjo Sanderson rejects accusations the RCA stifled reform as racing digests Jockey Club decision to quit trade body
Jonjo Sanderson rejects accusations the RCA stifled reform as racing digests Jockey Club decision to quit trade body
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Racing Industry
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How months of infighting spilled out into a racecourse civil war
How months of infighting spilled out into a racecourse civil war
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Racing Industry
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Analysis: The Jockey Club is to leave the Racecourse Association - what happens next?
Analysis: The Jockey Club is to leave the Racecourse Association - what happens next?
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Racing Industry
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Jockey Club to set up breakaway group as it quits Racecourse Association with demands for a greater say in British racing
Jockey Club to set up breakaway group as it quits Racecourse Association with demands for a greater say in British racing
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Racing Industry
A familiar name returns as prediction markets continue to challenge the established order in the gambling industry
A familiar name returns as prediction markets continue to challenge the established order in the gambling industry
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On The Money
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'It goes a long way to meeting the required outcomes' - Newbury supports RCA review
'It goes a long way to meeting the required outcomes' - Newbury supports RCA review
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Racing Industry
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Goodwood was great - but it's about to be followed by an unholy mess
Goodwood was great - but it's about to be followed by an unholy mess
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Lee Mottershead
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Have you been glued to the World Cup for the past six weeks? Here are the key racing stories that you may have missed
Have you been glued to the World Cup for the past six weeks? Here are the key racing stories that you may have missed
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Big-race latest
Jockey Club brands timing of RCA's governance review 'tone deaf' amid speculation it will leave
Jockey Club brands timing of RCA's governance review 'tone deaf' amid speculation it will leave
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Racing Industry
'This is what we've been after' - RCA review quells Goodwood and York concerns
'This is what we've been after' - RCA review quells Goodwood and York concerns
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Racing Industry
Comment: change is coming and it will provide new BHA chair Simon Cox with one of his first major challenges
Comment: change is coming and it will provide new BHA chair Simon Cox with one of his first major challenges
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Racing Industry
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Deadline for Racecourse Association's 12-week review passes with courses keeping cards close to their chest
Deadline for Racecourse Association's 12-week review passes with courses keeping cards close to their chest
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Racing Industry
Paul Nicholls voices dismay as Elite Hurdle is switched in autumn shake-up: 'Aintree's gain will be Wincanton's loss'
Paul Nicholls voices dismay as Elite Hurdle is switched in autumn shake-up: 'Aintree's gain will be Wincanton's loss'
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Jump racing
'I've never seen every bookmaker run out of cash before' - on-course layers counting cost of 'monumental' gamble
'I've never seen every bookmaker run out of cash before' - on-course layers counting cost of 'monumental' gamble
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Flat racing
'Like killing your own babies' – Fred Done's 132-shop closure to cost racing £4 million a year
'Like killing your own babies' – Fred Done's 132-shop closure to cost racing £4 million a year
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Betting Industry
Flutter Entertainment set for last day on London Stock Exchange - what does it mean for the betting giant?
Flutter Entertainment set for last day on London Stock Exchange - what does it mean for the betting giant?
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Betting Industry
Andy Burnham set to scrap 'aim to permit' rule to give local councils more power to block betting shops

Andy Burnham set to scrap 'aim to permit' rule to give local councils more power to block betting shops

icon
Betting Industry
Further allegations made against barred Deva Racing syndicate as Hugo Palmer describes situation as 'a very sad state of affairs'
Further allegations made against barred Deva Racing syndicate as Hugo Palmer describes situation as 'a very sad state of affairs'
icon
Flat racing
padlock
Pressing the detonator without a clear plan - was this the Jockey Club chief's Donald Trump moment?
icon
Lee Mottershead
padlock
'We've chosen this moment to tear ourselves apart' - racecourse boss hits out at Jockey Club
icon
Racing Industry
Pressing the detonator without a clear plan - was this the Jockey Club chief's Donald Trump moment?
icon
Lee Mottershead
padlock
'We've chosen this moment to tear ourselves apart' - racecourse boss hits out at Jockey Club
icon
Racing Industry
Flutter Entertainment chief Peter Jackson to step down next month as gambling giant reveals replacement
Flutter Entertainment chief Peter Jackson to step down next month as gambling giant reveals replacement
icon
Betting Industry
A race against the moon - Ffos Las card to start two hours early due to solar eclipse concerns
A race against the moon - Ffos Las card to start two hours early due to solar eclipse concerns
icon
BHA
Bath fixture relocated to Lingfield's all-weather track after 'five weeks with no meaningful rain'
Bath fixture relocated to Lingfield's all-weather track after 'five weeks with no meaningful rain'
icon
Flat racing
Final 32 revealed for this year's Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
Final 32 revealed for this year's Racing Post/SIS Betting Shop Manager of the Year competition
icon
Betting Shop Manager of the Year
Jonjo Sanderson rejects accusations the RCA stifled reform as racing digests Jockey Club decision to quit trade body
Jonjo Sanderson rejects accusations the RCA stifled reform as racing digests Jockey Club decision to quit trade body
icon
Racing Industry
padlock
How months of infighting spilled out into a racecourse civil war
How months of infighting spilled out into a racecourse civil war
icon
Racing Industry
padlock
Analysis: The Jockey Club is to leave the Racecourse Association - what happens next?
Analysis: The Jockey Club is to leave the Racecourse Association - what happens next?
icon
Racing Industry
padlock
Jockey Club to set up breakaway group as it quits Racecourse Association with demands for a greater say in British racing
Jockey Club to set up breakaway group as it quits Racecourse Association with demands for a greater say in British racing
icon
Racing Industry
A familiar name returns as prediction markets continue to challenge the established order in the gambling industry
A familiar name returns as prediction markets continue to challenge the established order in the gambling industry
icon
On The Money
padlock
'It goes a long way to meeting the required outcomes' - Newbury supports RCA review
'It goes a long way to meeting the required outcomes' - Newbury supports RCA review
icon
Racing Industry
padlock
Goodwood was great - but it's about to be followed by an unholy mess
Goodwood was great - but it's about to be followed by an unholy mess
icon
Lee Mottershead
padlock
Have you been glued to the World Cup for the past six weeks? Here are the key racing stories that you may have missed
Have you been glued to the World Cup for the past six weeks? Here are the key racing stories that you may have missed
icon
Big-race latest
Jockey Club brands timing of RCA's governance review 'tone deaf' amid speculation it will leave
Jockey Club brands timing of RCA's governance review 'tone deaf' amid speculation it will leave
icon
Racing Industry
'This is what we've been after' - RCA review quells Goodwood and York concerns
'This is what we've been after' - RCA review quells Goodwood and York concerns
icon
Racing Industry
Comment: change is coming and it will provide new BHA chair Simon Cox with one of his first major challenges
Comment: change is coming and it will provide new BHA chair Simon Cox with one of his first major challenges
icon
Racing Industry
padlock
Deadline for Racecourse Association's 12-week review passes with courses keeping cards close to their chest
Deadline for Racecourse Association's 12-week review passes with courses keeping cards close to their chest
icon
Racing Industry
Paul Nicholls voices dismay as Elite Hurdle is switched in autumn shake-up: 'Aintree's gain will be Wincanton's loss'
Paul Nicholls voices dismay as Elite Hurdle is switched in autumn shake-up: 'Aintree's gain will be Wincanton's loss'
icon
Jump racing
'I've never seen every bookmaker run out of cash before' - on-course layers counting cost of 'monumental' gamble
'I've never seen every bookmaker run out of cash before' - on-course layers counting cost of 'monumental' gamble
icon
Flat racing
'Like killing your own babies' – Fred Done's 132-shop closure to cost racing £4 million a year
'Like killing your own babies' – Fred Done's 132-shop closure to cost racing £4 million a year
icon
Betting Industry
Flutter Entertainment set for last day on London Stock Exchange - what does it mean for the betting giant?
Flutter Entertainment set for last day on London Stock Exchange - what does it mean for the betting giant?
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Betting Industry
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