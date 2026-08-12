Joseph O'Brien blow as Group 1 globetrotter Al Riffa is ruled out of Melbourne Cup

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Al Riffa will not get the chance to avenge last year's Melbourne Cup defeat as the Group 1-winning globetrotter has been ruled out of another trip to Australia.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained six-year-old had been as short as 14-1 second favourite with some bookmakers for this year's Melbourne Cup, having finished seventh in the prestigious contest last year when carrying top weight of 9st 4lb. However, plans to target the race again have been shelved.

Jamie Lovett, director for Al Riffa's owners Australian Bloodstock, told Racing.com : "He's had a minor setback. He's had a long season. He'll have a month out of training and, all being well, return to training."

Al Riffa is a three-time Group 1 winner, having broken through at the highest level as a juvenile when taking the 2022 National Stakes at the Curragh.

It was nearly two years before his next Group 1 triumph in the 2024 Grosser Preis von Berlin, and his current owners bought him after winning the Curragh Cup in July last year.

He immediately rewarded them with the biggest success of his career in the Irish St Leger, when impressively taking the Irish Champions Festival highlight by four lengths.

After his Melbourne Cup effort, he finished fourth in the Hong Kong Vase and has not won in four starts this year. He was last seen finishing third as the odds-on favourite when bidding to retain his Curragh Cup title.

Despite Al Riffa's absence, O'Brien could still be represented in this year's Melbourne Cup, which he has won twice before.

Derby third James J Braddock has been given a spring carnival aim, with the three-year-old part-owned by powerful Australian owner Ozzie Kheir.

He is 20-1 for the Melbourne Cup, after which Kheir said he is likely to remain in Australia with a local trainer.

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