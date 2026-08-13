- More
Aidan O'Brien maps out latest plans for star fillies - with unbeaten heroine Diamond Necklace given a new target
Aidan O'Brien has shuffled the pack as he chases a world record tally of Group and Grade 1 wins in a year by pointing unbeaten superstar Diamond Necklace at a race he has never won.
The dual Classic-winning filly is expected to return to France rather than line up at York on Thursday for the Group 1 Yorkshire Oaks, which is the target for stablemate Minnie Hauk, who won it last year.
As 8-1 joint-second favourite for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, Diamond Necklace is set to take in the Group 1 Prix Jean Romanet, an established Arc trial over a mile and a quarter at Deauville on August 23.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inYork Ebor festival
Last updated
- It's not a myth that winners at York are hard to find - but this expert insight can help give you the best possible chance
- Ombudsman and Constitution River among ten confirmed for blockbuster Juddmonte International
- Should you back or avoid these ante-post favourites for the big races at York's Ebor festival?
- 'He will be fresher than most at York' - George Scott relishing potential Trawlerman clash with Caballo De Mar on the Knavesmire
- Thesecretadversary could be rerouted from York to Deauville as Fozzy Stack ponders Marois in light of Bow Echo and Gstaad injuries
- It's not a myth that winners at York are hard to find - but this expert insight can help give you the best possible chance
- Ombudsman and Constitution River among ten confirmed for blockbuster Juddmonte International
- Should you back or avoid these ante-post favourites for the big races at York's Ebor festival?
- 'He will be fresher than most at York' - George Scott relishing potential Trawlerman clash with Caballo De Mar on the Knavesmire
- Thesecretadversary could be rerouted from York to Deauville as Fozzy Stack ponders Marois in light of Bow Echo and Gstaad injuries