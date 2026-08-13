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York Ebor festival
premium

Aidan O'Brien maps out latest plans for star fillies - with unbeaten heroine Diamond Necklace given a new target

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Aidan O'Brien has shuffled the pack as he chases a world record tally of Group and Grade 1 wins in a year by pointing unbeaten superstar Diamond Necklace at a race he has never won.

The dual Classic-winning filly is expected to return to France rather than line up at York on Thursday for the Group 1 Yorkshire Oaks, which is the target for stablemate Minnie Hauk, who won it last year.

As 8-1 joint-second favourite for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, Diamond Necklace is set to take in the Group 1 Prix Jean Romanet, an established Arc trial over a mile and a quarter at Deauville on August 23. 

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