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Melbourne Cup

Goodwood: 'These are special silks to put on' - Goodie Two Shoes gets the photo verdict to give JP McManus his first win at the track

Goodwood: 'These are special silks to put on' - Goodie Two Shoes gets the photo verdict to give JP McManus his first win at the track

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Glorious Goodwood
Derby third and fourth given Melbourne Cup and Caulfield Cup aims as owner eyes remarkable big-race double
Derby third and fourth given Melbourne Cup and Caulfield Cup aims as owner eyes remarkable big-race double
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Melbourne Cup
Constitution Hill has Windsor Listed race as his next aim - and Nicky Henderson reveals Melbourne is back in the conversation
Constitution Hill has Windsor Listed race as his next aim - and Nicky Henderson reveals Melbourne is back in the conversation
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Constitution Hill
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Melbourne Cup-winning trainers handed one-month disqualification for banned treatment on raceday
Melbourne Cup-winning trainers handed one-month disqualification for banned treatment on raceday
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Australia
Nine winners and two seconds from 11 runners: now the most in-form trainer around has an audacious Melbourne Cup plan
Nine winners and two seconds from 11 runners: now the most in-form trainer around has an audacious Melbourne Cup plan
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Ireland
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Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Jamie Melham suspended for 30 meetings for riding incident on Flemington undercard
Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Jamie Melham suspended for 30 meetings for riding incident on Flemington undercard
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Melbourne Cup
'I couldn't have expected this in a million years' - Racing Blogger blown away by reaction after taking Melbourne by storm
'I couldn't have expected this in a million years' - Racing Blogger blown away by reaction after taking Melbourne by storm
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Melbourne Cup
​A bumper young crowd and a 97-year-old riding legend see Australia's best horse dazzle in the rain at Flemington​
​A bumper young crowd and a 97-year-old riding legend see Australia's best horse dazzle in the rain at Flemington​
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Reports
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It's an all-Ireland Oaks at Flemington as Thomas Carberry gives a racing dynasty another magic moment
It's an all-Ireland Oaks at Flemington as Thomas Carberry gives a racing dynasty another magic moment
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Reports
There was the Covid scandal and an induced coma but Jamie Melham can now be remembered first and foremost as a Melbourne Cup winner
There was the Covid scandal and an induced coma but Jamie Melham can now be remembered first and foremost as a Melbourne Cup winner
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Reports
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'It was a huge thrill for the McManus family' - Joseph O'Brien reacts to Melbourne Cup runner-up effort of Goodie Two Shoes
'It was a huge thrill for the McManus family' - Joseph O'Brien reacts to Melbourne Cup runner-up effort of Goodie Two Shoes
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Melbourne Cup
'Nothing compares to this feeling' - Jamie Melham seals historic Caulfield Cup-Melbourne Cup double on Half Yours
'Nothing compares to this feeling' - Jamie Melham seals historic Caulfield Cup-Melbourne Cup double on Half Yours
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Reports
Who is Jamie Melham? A lookback at the rollercoaster career of a rider making history in Australia
Who is Jamie Melham? A lookback at the rollercoaster career of a rider making history in Australia
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Melbourne Cup
2025 Lexus Melbourne Cup at Flemington: the runners, the odds, the verdict
2025 Lexus Melbourne Cup at Flemington: the runners, the odds, the verdict
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Melbourne Cup
‘If he wins, he’ll shout the bar’ - free beers all round if this former Aidan O'Brien trainee and Cheltenham winner springs Melbourne Cup shock
‘If he wins, he’ll shout the bar’ - free beers all round if this former Aidan O'Brien trainee and Cheltenham winner springs Melbourne Cup shock
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Melbourne Cup
'He'll plough through it' - who will like and who might hate a soft-ground Melbourne Cup as rain pours at Flemington?
'He'll plough through it' - who will like and who might hate a soft-ground Melbourne Cup as rain pours at Flemington?
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Melbourne Cup
'I nearly wet my pants' - bookmaker accepts $500,000 bet on Al Riffa at an eve-of-Melbourne Cup lunch
'I nearly wet my pants' - bookmaker accepts $500,000 bet on Al Riffa at an eve-of-Melbourne Cup lunch
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Melbourne Cup
'If I could have a bet, I would stick a bit on him' - which jockey thinks his mount has the Melbourne Cup 'X factor'?
'If I could have a bet, I would stick a bit on him' - which jockey thinks his mount has the Melbourne Cup 'X factor'?
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Raceday Intel
Soggy Melbourne welcomes back the internationals as Willie Mullins bids to win the race he has coveted more than any other
Soggy Melbourne welcomes back the internationals as Willie Mullins bids to win the race he has coveted more than any other
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Raceday Intel
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'This is the best horse Joseph O'Brien has brought here' - Al Riffa's jockey ultra-confident about Ireland's leading Melbourne Cup hope
'This is the best horse Joseph O'Brien has brought here' - Al Riffa's jockey ultra-confident about Ireland's leading Melbourne Cup hope
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Melbourne Cup
Onesmoothoperator books Melbourne Cup ticket with stylish Group 2 win leaving Brian Ellison praying 'for ten days with no drama'
Onesmoothoperator books Melbourne Cup ticket with stylish Group 2 win leaving Brian Ellison praying 'for ten days with no drama'
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Melbourne Cup
Two-time Melbourne Cup-winning jockey to replace Dylan Browne McMonagle on favourite Al Riffa
Two-time Melbourne Cup-winning jockey to replace Dylan Browne McMonagle on favourite Al Riffa
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Melbourne Cup
Melbourne Cup favourite ruled out of Flemington showpiece after failing vets check
Melbourne Cup favourite ruled out of Flemington showpiece after failing vets check
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Melbourne Cup
Via Sistina to miss Melbourne Cup after latest scratchings phase - but big British and Irish hopes remain in contention
Via Sistina to miss Melbourne Cup after latest scratchings phase - but big British and Irish hopes remain in contention
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Melbourne Cup
Goodwood: 'These are special silks to put on' - Goodie Two Shoes gets the photo verdict to give JP McManus his first win at the track

Goodwood: 'These are special silks to put on' - Goodie Two Shoes gets the photo verdict to give JP McManus his first win at the track

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Glorious Goodwood
Derby third and fourth given Melbourne Cup and Caulfield Cup aims as owner eyes remarkable big-race double
Derby third and fourth given Melbourne Cup and Caulfield Cup aims as owner eyes remarkable big-race double
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Melbourne Cup
Constitution Hill has Windsor Listed race as his next aim - and Nicky Henderson reveals Melbourne is back in the conversation
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Constitution Hill
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Melbourne Cup-winning trainers handed one-month disqualification for banned treatment on raceday
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Australia
Constitution Hill has Windsor Listed race as his next aim - and Nicky Henderson reveals Melbourne is back in the conversation
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Constitution Hill
padlock
Melbourne Cup-winning trainers handed one-month disqualification for banned treatment on raceday
icon
Australia
Nine winners and two seconds from 11 runners: now the most in-form trainer around has an audacious Melbourne Cup plan
Nine winners and two seconds from 11 runners: now the most in-form trainer around has an audacious Melbourne Cup plan
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Ireland
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Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Jamie Melham suspended for 30 meetings for riding incident on Flemington undercard
Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Jamie Melham suspended for 30 meetings for riding incident on Flemington undercard
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Melbourne Cup
'I couldn't have expected this in a million years' - Racing Blogger blown away by reaction after taking Melbourne by storm
'I couldn't have expected this in a million years' - Racing Blogger blown away by reaction after taking Melbourne by storm
icon
Melbourne Cup
​A bumper young crowd and a 97-year-old riding legend see Australia's best horse dazzle in the rain at Flemington​
​A bumper young crowd and a 97-year-old riding legend see Australia's best horse dazzle in the rain at Flemington​
icon
Reports
padlock
It's an all-Ireland Oaks at Flemington as Thomas Carberry gives a racing dynasty another magic moment
It's an all-Ireland Oaks at Flemington as Thomas Carberry gives a racing dynasty another magic moment
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Reports
There was the Covid scandal and an induced coma but Jamie Melham can now be remembered first and foremost as a Melbourne Cup winner
There was the Covid scandal and an induced coma but Jamie Melham can now be remembered first and foremost as a Melbourne Cup winner
icon
Reports
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'It was a huge thrill for the McManus family' - Joseph O'Brien reacts to Melbourne Cup runner-up effort of Goodie Two Shoes
'It was a huge thrill for the McManus family' - Joseph O'Brien reacts to Melbourne Cup runner-up effort of Goodie Two Shoes
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Melbourne Cup
'Nothing compares to this feeling' - Jamie Melham seals historic Caulfield Cup-Melbourne Cup double on Half Yours
'Nothing compares to this feeling' - Jamie Melham seals historic Caulfield Cup-Melbourne Cup double on Half Yours
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Reports
Who is Jamie Melham? A lookback at the rollercoaster career of a rider making history in Australia
Who is Jamie Melham? A lookback at the rollercoaster career of a rider making history in Australia
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Melbourne Cup
2025 Lexus Melbourne Cup at Flemington: the runners, the odds, the verdict
2025 Lexus Melbourne Cup at Flemington: the runners, the odds, the verdict
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Melbourne Cup
‘If he wins, he’ll shout the bar’ - free beers all round if this former Aidan O'Brien trainee and Cheltenham winner springs Melbourne Cup shock
‘If he wins, he’ll shout the bar’ - free beers all round if this former Aidan O'Brien trainee and Cheltenham winner springs Melbourne Cup shock
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Melbourne Cup
'He'll plough through it' - who will like and who might hate a soft-ground Melbourne Cup as rain pours at Flemington?
'He'll plough through it' - who will like and who might hate a soft-ground Melbourne Cup as rain pours at Flemington?
icon
Melbourne Cup
'I nearly wet my pants' - bookmaker accepts $500,000 bet on Al Riffa at an eve-of-Melbourne Cup lunch
'I nearly wet my pants' - bookmaker accepts $500,000 bet on Al Riffa at an eve-of-Melbourne Cup lunch
icon
Melbourne Cup
'If I could have a bet, I would stick a bit on him' - which jockey thinks his mount has the Melbourne Cup 'X factor'?
'If I could have a bet, I would stick a bit on him' - which jockey thinks his mount has the Melbourne Cup 'X factor'?
icon
Raceday Intel
Soggy Melbourne welcomes back the internationals as Willie Mullins bids to win the race he has coveted more than any other
Soggy Melbourne welcomes back the internationals as Willie Mullins bids to win the race he has coveted more than any other
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Raceday Intel
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'This is the best horse Joseph O'Brien has brought here' - Al Riffa's jockey ultra-confident about Ireland's leading Melbourne Cup hope
'This is the best horse Joseph O'Brien has brought here' - Al Riffa's jockey ultra-confident about Ireland's leading Melbourne Cup hope
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Melbourne Cup
Onesmoothoperator books Melbourne Cup ticket with stylish Group 2 win leaving Brian Ellison praying 'for ten days with no drama'
Onesmoothoperator books Melbourne Cup ticket with stylish Group 2 win leaving Brian Ellison praying 'for ten days with no drama'
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Melbourne Cup
Two-time Melbourne Cup-winning jockey to replace Dylan Browne McMonagle on favourite Al Riffa
Two-time Melbourne Cup-winning jockey to replace Dylan Browne McMonagle on favourite Al Riffa
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Melbourne Cup
Melbourne Cup favourite ruled out of Flemington showpiece after failing vets check
Melbourne Cup favourite ruled out of Flemington showpiece after failing vets check
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Melbourne Cup
Via Sistina to miss Melbourne Cup after latest scratchings phase - but big British and Irish hopes remain in contention
Via Sistina to miss Melbourne Cup after latest scratchings phase - but big British and Irish hopes remain in contention
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Melbourne Cup
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