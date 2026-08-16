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From a four-horse operation to the brilliant Bow Echo - inside the rise and rise of 'trailblazer' George Boughey
Saturday's Grade 1 triumph in New York was just the latest chapter in the tale of George Boughey's remarkable rise through the training ranks and he has secured his best-ever campaign by some margin with months still to go in the Flat season.
A dedicated approach, a gradual elevation in class and a superstar horse have all contributed to the 34-year-old's growing reputation in Newmarket, and the signs suggest his elevation towards the top is far from over.
We took a look at the numbers and gained some insight from those who know him to find out how Boughey has taken his string to the next level.
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Published on inTrainers
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