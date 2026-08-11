Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:30 HamiltonHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:30 HamiltonHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Jump racing
premium

'It's an exciting challenge, but we know it's not going to be easy' - Dan Skelton relishing task of reigniting the spark in Il Est Francais

Il Est Francais's demolition job at Kempton put his sire Karaktar in the spotlight
Il Est Francais: champion trainer Dan Skelton will attempt to revive the Grade 1 winner's career Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Dan Skelton is relishing the chance to reignite the spark in Grade 1 winner Il Est Francais after it was revealed the eight-year-old would join the champion trainer in an attempt to revive his career.

Owned by Richard Kelvin-Hughes and his wife Lizzie, Il Est Francais moved to Tom George from Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm last summer, but was pulled up on each of his three appearances, one of which came in the King George VI Chase at Kempton in December.

A decision was made by the owners to find a new home for Il Est Francais, whose best performances came at Kempton when bolting up by 11 lengths in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase in 2023, and finishing a close second behind Banbridge in the King George a year later.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Lambourn correspondent

Published on inJump racing

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inJump racing
more inJump racing