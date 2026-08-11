'It's an exciting challenge, but we know it's not going to be easy' - Dan Skelton relishing task of reigniting the spark in Il Est Francais

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Dan Skelton is relishing the chance to reignite the spark in Grade 1 winner Il Est Francais after it was revealed the eight-year-old would join the champion trainer in an attempt to revive his career.

Owned by Richard Kelvin-Hughes and his wife Lizzie, Il Est Francais moved to Tom George from Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm last summer, but was pulled up on each of his three appearances, one of which came in the King George VI Chase at Kempton in December.

A decision was made by the owners to find a new home for Il Est Francais, whose best performances came at Kempton when bolting up by 11 lengths in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase in 2023, and finishing a close second behind Banbridge in the King George a year later.