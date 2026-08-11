Amo Racing to have first jumper as major operation retain share in ex-Joseph O'Brien Flat horse going hurdling

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Amo Racing are to have their first jumps horse in training after it emerged they have retained a 50 per cent share in Diligo , a regally bred son of Wootton Bassett previously trained by Joseph O'Brien.

However, it will not be Dan Skelton or Nicky Henderson who guides Diligo's hurdling career, after the three-year-old was bought by up-and-coming trainer Max Comley .

"He's a lovely, big horse and it looks to me like Flat racing was all a bit too sharp for him," said Comley, who trains in Warminster, Wiltshire. "He's got the perfect profile for jumping and we're looking forward to a juvenile hurdling campaign, so we'll see how we do through the winter."

A 200,000gns yearling purchase, Diligo was co-owned on the Flat by Amo and Al Shaqab, a combination that enjoyed Group 3 success at Deauville last weekend with Behike.

Max Comley will train Diligo as a hurdler for Amo Racing and SW Racing

Comley gave 42,000gns for Diligo at the Tattersalls July Sale, and told the Racing Post how Kia Joorabchian became involved alongside Richard Sheppard's SW Racing, owners of last season's stable star Manganese.

"I bought the horse on spec at the sales, and I was actually on the phone to Richard when I bid for him," said Comley. "Richard was quite interested, but we hadn't committed to any sort of ownership structure.

"As Kia Joorabchian explained on Nick Luck Daily [podcast] this morning, there was a miscommunication between Amo Racing and the consignor which I didn't know anything about.

"I got a phone call asking if Kia and the Amo team could keep 50 per cent. The work they've done for racing has been fantastic, having a new operation put so much into the sport is fantastic. We're delighted that they approached us, and Richard Sheppard is equally excited to partner up with them, and hopefully share the success."

Joorabchian told Luck that a misunderstanding with the consignor led to the happy accident, but that he had been thinking about having "three or four jumpers" for a bit of fun over the winter. Comley says there has been no discussion of Amo investing further in his yard, but is naturally open to Joorabchian taking a bigger interest.

"That conversation has not been had up to this point," said Comley. "We would love to have them more involved in the yard. The door is open and we want to be attracting new owners and having nice horses. Amo Racing is an operation that wants nice horses and wants success, and that’s what we want too."

Manganese ridden by David Bass and trained by Max Comley wins at Doncaster Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Manganese flew the flag for Comley last season, taking the notable scalp of a well-sourced JP McManus import Manlaga in a Listed race at Doncaster in January before going on to finish seventh in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

“We had 16 winners last season including a Listed," said Comley. "We also had a lot of placings, I think we had something like 52 per cent placed horses.

"It was a good year, capped by Manganese at Doncaster. It was our first full season with a licence having trained pointers for four or five years before that. It was great and we’re looking to build on it this season. We’ve really gone out and tried to by some smart horses.

“Diligo was one of those we bought with juvenile hurdling in mind through the winter and we’re looking forward to it. The yard is growing all the time, we’ve got some fantastic owners and a great team of staff here. It’s a growing operation and it’s going the right way."

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