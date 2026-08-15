'He went out there and wore his heart on his sleeve' - what were Trawlerman's best performances on Racing Post Ratings?

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Racing Post Rating 123

Godolphin’s Trawlerman signed off in the best possible way last season when sealing a second win in the Long Distance Cup at Ascot.

Trawlerman beat Kyprios in this race in 2023, proving he was a stayer destined for the top level, and ended an unbeaten domestic campaign last year with a gritty length-and-a-half win over his stablemate Sweet William.

He matched his career-best RPR of 123 from the Ascot Gold Cup, becoming the highest-rated winner of the Long Distance Cup since British Champions Day’s inception in 2011.

Key quote

William Buick: “He's a superstar and I'm delighted he can cap his year off in style. He goes out there and wears his heart on his sleeve. He's a proper horse.”

Racing Post Rating 123

Trawlerman finished a length second to Kyprios on his first crack at the Gold Cup in 2024 but posted a joint career-best performance when landing the Royal Ascot feature the following year.



Made the 85-40 favourite, Buick’s mount was immediately sent to the front and stayed on strongly in the straight for a seven-length success over Illinois.

Stradivarius was the only horse in the past decade to post a higher winning RPR in the Gold Cup when sealing a hat-trick in 2020.

Key quote

John Gosden: “William said, 'From four out, I’m going to notch it up, notch it up, notch it up. If they stay, they're going to have to stay every inch,' and he judged it perfectly.”

Racing Post Rating 121

Trawlerman’s campaign was delayed this season after he was diagnosed with a rare eye problem that resulted in him being sensitive to sunlight, and he took on Scandinavia in the Gold Cup without a prep run.

Trawlerman (left) was just denied by Scandinavia in this year's Gold Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker

The eight-year-old was granted permission to wear goggles in the preliminaries and ran a mighty race only to be denied in the final strides by Scandinavia, who is half his age, by a head.

Key quote

John Gosden: “To do what Trawlerman did, off no race and with a limited preparation time, was unbelievable. The lack of a prep run has cost him.”

Racing Post Rating 121

Trawlerman landed the Ebor under Frankie Dettori in 2022, but his best performance at York came in last year’s Lonsdale Cup.

His main market rival was Sweet William, who was in receipt of 3lb, but Trawlerman showed his dominance in the division with a length and a quarter win.

It was the best winning RPR in the Lonsdale Cup since the John Dunlop-trained Millenary recorded the same figure in 2005.

Key quote

William Buick: “You always feel like you're in control. You can see them in the corner of your eye or under your arm, and he always gives you more every time I've ridden him, even when he's got beaten.”

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Gold Cup winner and superstar stayer Trawlerman retired

Staying great sure to be remembered in same way as three-time Gold Cup hero Stradivarius

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