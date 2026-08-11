Nicky Henderson 'less and less optimistic' about Windsor for Constitution Hill - but he has a Group 3 back-up already in place

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Nicky Henderson is "less and less optimistic" about Constitution Hill's appearance at Windsor later this month but will not be hitting the panic button, with a back-up plan already in place for his unbeaten Flat star.

The trainer identified a Listed contest at Windsor for the nine-year-old on August 29, but the continued drying ground could force connections to wait another week for his reappearance, with the Group 3 September Stakes at Kempton an increasing possibility.

Henderson is keen for Constitution Hill to take up his engagement at Windsor, but is not concerned if they have to wait a little longer for his third outing on the Flat.

Home comforts: Nicky Henderson and Constitution Hill at Seven Barrows Credit: Edward Whitaker

He said: "The only good thing is that we've got a back-up a week later in the September Stakes at Kempton, which would be up in grade. I'd really like to go to Windsor, though, because it's a nice Listed race, but if we have to go to Kempton then we will.

"The extra week doesn't matter. He's not had a run since Kempton [in March], but wherever he goes will get him ready for his autumn campaign. He won't be further forward if we had to wait for Kempton and we're not up against the clock either."

The Michael Buckley-owned gelding is two from two since switching to the Flat, with both victories coming on the all-weather at Southwell and Kempton, and Henderson has been pleased with him since he returned from his summer break.

He said: "His work's been great and we're really happy with him. Nico [de Boinville] has ridden him once, and Dan [Williams, work-rider] rides him every day, so from our point of view we're happy."

Five-time champion jockey Oisin Murphy rode Constitution Hill to his first Flat success at Southwell in February, while Ryan Moore took over on his last outing in March with the former suspended at the time.

When asked who would take the ride, Henderson said: "They've both got commitments before him, but hopefully someone will be available. It would be good to have someone who knows him, but we're not worried about that yet."

Constitution Hill: wowed at Southwell Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Henderson, like many others in the sport, has been frustrated with the lack of rain in recent months, with the trainer having already welcomed back the majority of his jumps horses for their autumn and winter campaigns.

He said: "Like everyone, I want it to rain like hell. Constitution Hill hasn't galloped on grass, but I don't think there's a horse in Britain who has. It's a big issue for the next couple of months, but it's a bigger issue for the racecourses.

"We're looking at places like Ascot, where you can't help but notice the jumps tracks look a bit sad. We need rain, but it's certainly not on the radar, and I'm getting less and less optimistic about Windsor [for Constitution Hill], but I'm not panicking as we have Kempton."

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