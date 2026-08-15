Staying great sure to be remembered in same way as three-time Gold Cup hero Stradivarius

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Like Stradivarius before him, Trawlerman was one of those horses you expected to see every morning as part of the John and Thady Gosden string, usually doing his usual two canters up Warren Hill or enjoying a solo exercise up the Al Bahathri Polytrack.

The running joke was that the Godolphin flagbearer had been up the latter facility more times than the maintenance tractor and he may well have seen off some of the Jockey Club Estates machinery as he has enjoyed his fast work up there for pretty much all of his seven years in training. He also enjoyed the Limekilns and the odd away day at Chelmsford to get him ready for his annual season-opener in Dubai every March.

Fittingly, his last full season in training was his most productive, with a four-race unbeaten streak and his first Group 1 victory when it mattered most in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot. That triumph, coupled with the win of the fellow Godolphin-owned Ombudsman, put the Gosdens at the top of the Royal Ascot tree, and the double was very nearly repeated this year.