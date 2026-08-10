Aidan O'Brien on course to break his own Group 1 record - the races that could help him move past 28 winners

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It may have become the norm to see Aidan O'Brien taking home the sport's top prizes, but Sunday's triumph in the Phoenix Stakes puts the Ballydoyle maestro on track to break his own incredible record for most Group 1 wins in a year.

O'Brien is now on 15 top-level strikes this term, one ahead of his tally at this stage during his record-breaking campaign in 2017, and there is every possibility a strong end to the season will see him better his historic run of 28 Group 1 wins from nine years ago.

These are the major races the top trainer could target up to and including the Irish Champions Festival.

Prix Jacques le Marois (August 16)

The Jacques le Marois is next up on O'Brien's hunt for more Group 1 winners, but it is not a race he has traditionally had a lot of success in. While he saddled last year's winner Diego Velazquez, the four-year-old's triumph was just the second win for the trainer following Excelebration's triumph in 2011.

O'Brien was due to send Classic winner Gstaad to the race for another dust-up with Bow Echo, but the colt was ruled out on Sunday due to an injury. His absence means O'Brien will need another talented horse to step up, but with Constitution River bound for York, True Love having run at Deauville on Sunday and Precise possibly going up in trip, his choices may be limited. Puerto Rico and Expanded are two other Ballydoyle horses on the entry list.

The Juddmonte International is set to be the race of the week at York as reigning champion Ombudsman goes head-to-head with the brilliant Eclipse winner Constitution River .

Constitution River: takes on Ombudsman at York Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

The Wootton Bassett colt is right at the top of the pecking order among O'Brien's Classic crop and will receive a 7lb weight-for-age allowance as a three-year-old as he seeks to provide his trainer with a record-extending eighth win in the York Group 1 contest on the opening day of the Ebor meeting.

While Constitution River is Ballydoyle's leading hope, O'Brien has six other entries and may field another one to ensure an honest pace. Hawk Mountain , who occupied a similar role in the Coral-Eclipse, could line up again.

O'Brien has made the Yorkshire Oaks his own in recent years, saddling five of the last six winners, and is set to field another strong team in search of more success.

Last year's race went the way of Minnie Hauk and the four-year-old is well fancied to deliver again, with bookmakers pricing her up as the 3-1 second favourite behind King George winner Kalpana.

Minnie Hauk: could bid for back-to-back wins in the Yorkshire Oaks Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Success this year would make O'Brien outright leading trainer in the race with ten wins and Minnie Hauk is far from the only smart filly at his disposal, with the unbeaten Diamond Necklace also entered.

While O'Brien may be leading trainer in most of the Ebor meeting's Group 1 races, the Nunthorpe is typically not his forte, with the trainer winning the sprint just twice, in 1999 and 2001.

Mission Central: has several Group 1 sprint entries this year Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

His best result in the race in the past decade is So Perfect's third in 2019, after which he has saddled just two runners in the subsequent six years. However, he could be back with a bang this season thanks to King Charles III winner Mission Central , who is a general 12-1 shot. Brussels and Charles Darwin are available at big odds.

The City of York Stakes is one of the few races O'Brien has yet to conquer, although it was only upgraded to Group 1 status last year.

His sole runner 12 months ago was Exactly, who finished sixth, and it seems the trainer is once again without a strong contender in the race, with Puerto Rico probably his best chance from three entries, albeit a 33-1 shot.

True Love, who was fifth in the Maurice de Gheest, and rank outsider Dorset are also entered.

Prix Jean Romanet (August 23)

The Prix Jean Romanet has long eluded O'Brien, with the trainer never managing to win it. However, it could be the perfect opportunity for four-time Group 1 winner Precise, who has been beaten twice by Blue Bolt this summer.

O'Brien suggested after the Prix Rothschild that she would benefit from being stepped up in trip and this could be the chance for her to try a mile and a quarter, although the trainer has seven other entries in the race should he change his mind.

Prix Morny (August 23)

O'Brien has enjoyed recent success in the Prix Morny, with two wins in the last four years, and has plenty of options as he goes in search of a sixth success in the Group 1 juvenile contest.

Great Barrier Reef: has an entry in the Prix Morny Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The pick of his ten entries looks to be Great Barrier Reef , an unbeaten No Nay Never colt who flew home to win the Coventry, but Man's Best Friend and Abraham Lincoln are also speedy types that could fit the bill for the Morny. Queen Mary Stakes winner Victorious has an entry too.

The Sprint Cup at Haydock is one of the rare British Group 1 races to have escaped O'Brien's grasp, with the trainer's usual yard make-up not containing horses suited to it.

His best result this decade was a third in 2018 with Gustav Klimt. When he does send a runner, they tend to be at big odds. Mission Central would be his best chance of success this year according to bookmakers, with the Royal Ascot winner 12-1 to score at Haydock, but three-year-old Albert Einstein could also be an interesting option despite disappointing in the Commonwealth Cup last time.

Prix du Moulin (September 6)

After a cut ruled Gstaad out of the Jacques le Marois, O'Brien suggested the Moulin as the next target for the talented three-year-old.

The Irish 2,000 Guineas winner has had to play second fiddle to Bow Echo this summer, but with George Boughey's charge probably being aimed at the Jacques le Marois, this could be a chance for Gstaad to claim the spotlight and become O'Brien's third Moulin winner after Circus Maximus (2019) and Rock Of Gibraltar (2002).

Gstaad and Bow Echo have clashed three times this season Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Prix Vermeille (September 6)

Warm Heart is the only filly to have struck for the Ballydoyle operation in the Prix Vermeille. O'Brien could attempt to tread the same route from the Yorkshire Oaks to Longchamp should one of his leading fillies triumph at the Ebor meeting this month.

That would make Diamond Necklace and Minnie Hauk his leading candidates for this contest, both of whom feature among nine O'Brien entries, and still gives them a month before the Arc should he wish to target them there as well.

O'Brien has seven options for the Doncaster Classic, with his leading hope being Derby winner Christmas Day .

Christmas Day: Derby winner could bid for a second Classic next month Credit: Warren Little (Getty Images)

The trainer has dominated this contest over the past three years, with the brilliant stayer Scandinavia taking the prize 12 months ago, but he has never trained an Epsom Derby winner to follow up in the final Classic of the season. His 2017 St Leger winner Capri did win the Irish Derby, though.

Christmas Day could buck the trend should he deliver as ante-post favourite, while Irish Derby third Pierre Bonnard is also prominent in the market.

Irish Champions Festival (September 12-13)

With seven Group 1 races up for grabs, O'Brien will no doubt assemble a formidable team for the two-day meeting at Leopardstown and the Curragh.

Irish Derby winner Benvenuto Cellini could be a big player in the Irish Champion Stakes , a race O'Brien won last year with Delacroix, while top stayer Scandinavia could have the Irish St Leger in his sights.

O'Brien has saddled some of his best to win the Golden Fleece , which has been upgraded to Group 1 status this year, with Benvenuto Cellini, Diego Velazquez and Auguste Rodin among his recent winners, and he has a mammoth 22 entries in the juvenile contest. Abraham Lincoln could take top rank among them, though he also has an entry in the National Stakes alongside Great Barrier Reef and Man's Best Friend.

True Love could be key to O'Brien's bid for a fourth Matron Stakes , and the trainer holds an even better record in the Moyglare with 11 winners since 2000. Royal Ascot winner Victorious, should she cope with the step up in trip, and Phoenix Stakes winner Sun Goddess look prime candidates.

The Flying Five is not a race O'Brien typically targets, with his last success coming in 2019, but his three Nunthorpe possibles – Mission Central, Brussels and Charles Darwin – all have entries.

Read these next:

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Gstaad ruled out of next potential Bow Echo rematch - but Aidan O'Brien is still targeting a French Group 1

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