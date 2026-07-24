Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:45 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:45 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo

Amo Racing

‘He’s our man’ - Kia Joorabchian gives public backing to Amo jockey David Egan

‘He’s our man’ - Kia Joorabchian gives public backing to Amo jockey David Egan

icon
Flat racing
He couldn't, could he? Frankie Dettori 4-1 to ride for Amo after David Egan demotion
He couldn't, could he? Frankie Dettori 4-1 to ride for Amo after David Egan demotion
icon
Amo Racing
Amo Racing's revolving door: the many comings and goings of trainers and jockeys since Kia Joorabchian's major expansion
Amo Racing's revolving door: the many comings and goings of trainers and jockeys since Kia Joorabchian's major expansion
icon
Amo Racing
David Egan to continue riding for Amo - but owner to adopt best available policy for big-race runners
David Egan to continue riding for Amo - but owner to adopt best available policy for big-race runners
icon
Amo Racing
‘He’s our man’ - Kia Joorabchian gives public backing to Amo jockey David Egan

‘He’s our man’ - Kia Joorabchian gives public backing to Amo jockey David Egan

icon
Flat racing
He couldn't, could he? Frankie Dettori 4-1 to ride for Amo after David Egan demotion
He couldn't, could he? Frankie Dettori 4-1 to ride for Amo after David Egan demotion
icon
Amo Racing
Amo Racing's revolving door: the many comings and goings of trainers and jockeys since Kia Joorabchian's major expansion
icon
Amo Racing
David Egan to continue riding for Amo - but owner to adopt best available policy for big-race runners
icon
Amo Racing
Amo Racing's revolving door: the many comings and goings of trainers and jockeys since Kia Joorabchian's major expansion
icon
Amo Racing
David Egan to continue riding for Amo - but owner to adopt best available policy for big-race runners
icon
Amo Racing