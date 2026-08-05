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BHA

A race against the moon - Ffos Las card to start two hours early due to solar eclipse concerns

A race against the moon - Ffos Las card to start two hours early due to solar eclipse concerns

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BHA
Bath fixture relocated to Lingfield's all-weather track after 'five weeks with no meaningful rain'
Bath fixture relocated to Lingfield's all-weather track after 'five weeks with no meaningful rain'
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Flat racing
How months of infighting spilled out into a racecourse civil war
How months of infighting spilled out into a racecourse civil war
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Racing Industry
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'This is what we've been after' - RCA review quells Goodwood and York concerns
'This is what we've been after' - RCA review quells Goodwood and York concerns
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Racing Industry
'The sport is an economic and cultural powerhouse' - study into racing's impact in Wales launched in wake of greyhound ban
'The sport is an economic and cultural powerhouse' - study into racing's impact in Wales launched in wake of greyhound ban
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Racing Industry
BHA 'disappointed' that Gambling Commission has not recognised its concerns over affordability checks
BHA 'disappointed' that Gambling Commission has not recognised its concerns over affordability checks
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Racing Industry
'We've got to find a more effective way to engage with government' - new BHA chair Simon Cox promises 'full energy' to the role
'We've got to find a more effective way to engage with government' - new BHA chair Simon Cox promises 'full energy' to the role
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Racing Industry
Gambling Commission 'surprised and disappointed' by claims it has not engaged with racing over affordability checks
Gambling Commission 'surprised and disappointed' by claims it has not engaged with racing over affordability checks
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Affordability Checks
'Firm but fair' Simon Cox has as good a chance as anybody at uniting British racing says Ian Williams
'Firm but fair' Simon Cox has as good a chance as anybody at uniting British racing says Ian Williams
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BHA
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It's back to the future in yet another Jockey Club restructuring - and an implosion that shakes the industry could be just round the corner
It's back to the future in yet another Jockey Club restructuring - and an implosion that shakes the industry could be just round the corner
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Lee Mottershead
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'I'm hoping this can be a new dawn' - industry leaders embrace news of BHA chair appointment
'I'm hoping this can be a new dawn' - industry leaders embrace news of BHA chair appointment
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Racing Industry
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'Passionate' Simon Cox takes over as BHA chair - but warns 'it’s no secret that we face significant challenges'
'Passionate' Simon Cox takes over as BHA chair - but warns 'it’s no secret that we face significant challenges'
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Racing Industry
'I think Simon is the top man for the job' - assessment of the new BHA chair from those who know him well
'I think Simon is the top man for the job' - assessment of the new BHA chair from those who know him well
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Racing Industry
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Racing's musical chairs: a timeline of the chaos at the top of the sport
Racing's musical chairs: a timeline of the chaos at the top of the sport
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Racing Industry
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A £250m threat, a minister who won't meet racing and governance chaos - the headaches facing new BHA chair Simon Cox
A £250m threat, a minister who won't meet racing and governance chaos - the headaches facing new BHA chair Simon Cox
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Racing Industry
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Former brewing boss Simon Cox set to be announced new BHA chair
Former brewing boss Simon Cox set to be announced new BHA chair
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Racing Industry
I've been handed 12 months of emails between the BHA and the Gambling Commission - and they paint a sorry picture of what racing is up against
I've been handed 12 months of emails between the BHA and the Gambling Commission - and they paint a sorry picture of what racing is up against
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Lee Mottershead
Cheltenham enacts plan to deal with farcical false starts - inside the BHA's ideas to fix the festival's big problem
Cheltenham enacts plan to deal with farcical false starts - inside the BHA's ideas to fix the festival's big problem
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Cheltenham Festival
The signs suggest those hunting for racing's new leader are looking in the wrong place
The signs suggest those hunting for racing's new leader are looking in the wrong place
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Chris Cook
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Fifteen months that led British racing to crisis point: a timeline of Lord Allen's troubled tenure as BHA chair
Fifteen months that led British racing to crisis point: a timeline of Lord Allen's troubled tenure as BHA chair
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Britain
'Dismayed and dumbfounded' - senior racing figures in disbelief over Peter Savill's BHA rejection
'Dismayed and dumbfounded' - senior racing figures in disbelief over Peter Savill's BHA rejection
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Racing Industry
'Death by consultation' - what Peter Savill's statement says about British racing after failed leadership bid
'Death by consultation' - what Peter Savill's statement says about British racing after failed leadership bid
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BHA
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'There was no interest in my plan' - Peter Savill slams interview process after his BHA chair application is rejected
'There was no interest in my plan' - Peter Savill slams interview process after his BHA chair application is rejected
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Racing Industry
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'A clear abdication of duty' - BHA CEO slams government over affordability checks and says decision is 'self-harm on an immense scale'
'A clear abdication of duty' - BHA CEO slams government over affordability checks and says decision is 'self-harm on an immense scale'
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Affordability Checks
A race against the moon - Ffos Las card to start two hours early due to solar eclipse concerns

A race against the moon - Ffos Las card to start two hours early due to solar eclipse concerns

icon
BHA
Bath fixture relocated to Lingfield's all-weather track after 'five weeks with no meaningful rain'
Bath fixture relocated to Lingfield's all-weather track after 'five weeks with no meaningful rain'
icon
Flat racing
How months of infighting spilled out into a racecourse civil war
icon
Racing Industry
padlock
'This is what we've been after' - RCA review quells Goodwood and York concerns
icon
Racing Industry
How months of infighting spilled out into a racecourse civil war
icon
Racing Industry
padlock
'This is what we've been after' - RCA review quells Goodwood and York concerns
icon
Racing Industry
'The sport is an economic and cultural powerhouse' - study into racing's impact in Wales launched in wake of greyhound ban
'The sport is an economic and cultural powerhouse' - study into racing's impact in Wales launched in wake of greyhound ban
icon
Racing Industry
BHA 'disappointed' that Gambling Commission has not recognised its concerns over affordability checks
BHA 'disappointed' that Gambling Commission has not recognised its concerns over affordability checks
icon
Racing Industry
'We've got to find a more effective way to engage with government' - new BHA chair Simon Cox promises 'full energy' to the role
'We've got to find a more effective way to engage with government' - new BHA chair Simon Cox promises 'full energy' to the role
icon
Racing Industry
Gambling Commission 'surprised and disappointed' by claims it has not engaged with racing over affordability checks
Gambling Commission 'surprised and disappointed' by claims it has not engaged with racing over affordability checks
icon
Affordability Checks
'Firm but fair' Simon Cox has as good a chance as anybody at uniting British racing says Ian Williams
'Firm but fair' Simon Cox has as good a chance as anybody at uniting British racing says Ian Williams
icon
BHA
padlock
It's back to the future in yet another Jockey Club restructuring - and an implosion that shakes the industry could be just round the corner
It's back to the future in yet another Jockey Club restructuring - and an implosion that shakes the industry could be just round the corner
icon
Lee Mottershead
padlock
'I'm hoping this can be a new dawn' - industry leaders embrace news of BHA chair appointment
'I'm hoping this can be a new dawn' - industry leaders embrace news of BHA chair appointment
icon
Racing Industry
padlock
'Passionate' Simon Cox takes over as BHA chair - but warns 'it’s no secret that we face significant challenges'
'Passionate' Simon Cox takes over as BHA chair - but warns 'it’s no secret that we face significant challenges'
icon
Racing Industry
'I think Simon is the top man for the job' - assessment of the new BHA chair from those who know him well
'I think Simon is the top man for the job' - assessment of the new BHA chair from those who know him well
icon
Racing Industry
padlock
Racing's musical chairs: a timeline of the chaos at the top of the sport
Racing's musical chairs: a timeline of the chaos at the top of the sport
icon
Racing Industry
padlock
A £250m threat, a minister who won't meet racing and governance chaos - the headaches facing new BHA chair Simon Cox
A £250m threat, a minister who won't meet racing and governance chaos - the headaches facing new BHA chair Simon Cox
icon
Racing Industry
padlock
Former brewing boss Simon Cox set to be announced new BHA chair
Former brewing boss Simon Cox set to be announced new BHA chair
icon
Racing Industry
I've been handed 12 months of emails between the BHA and the Gambling Commission - and they paint a sorry picture of what racing is up against
I've been handed 12 months of emails between the BHA and the Gambling Commission - and they paint a sorry picture of what racing is up against
icon
Lee Mottershead
Cheltenham enacts plan to deal with farcical false starts - inside the BHA's ideas to fix the festival's big problem
Cheltenham enacts plan to deal with farcical false starts - inside the BHA's ideas to fix the festival's big problem
icon
Cheltenham Festival
The signs suggest those hunting for racing's new leader are looking in the wrong place
The signs suggest those hunting for racing's new leader are looking in the wrong place
icon
Chris Cook
padlock
Fifteen months that led British racing to crisis point: a timeline of Lord Allen's troubled tenure as BHA chair
Fifteen months that led British racing to crisis point: a timeline of Lord Allen's troubled tenure as BHA chair
icon
Britain
'Dismayed and dumbfounded' - senior racing figures in disbelief over Peter Savill's BHA rejection
'Dismayed and dumbfounded' - senior racing figures in disbelief over Peter Savill's BHA rejection
icon
Racing Industry
'Death by consultation' - what Peter Savill's statement says about British racing after failed leadership bid
'Death by consultation' - what Peter Savill's statement says about British racing after failed leadership bid
icon
BHA
padlock
'There was no interest in my plan' - Peter Savill slams interview process after his BHA chair application is rejected
'There was no interest in my plan' - Peter Savill slams interview process after his BHA chair application is rejected
icon
Racing Industry
padlock
'A clear abdication of duty' - BHA CEO slams government over affordability checks and says decision is 'self-harm on an immense scale'
'A clear abdication of duty' - BHA CEO slams government over affordability checks and says decision is 'self-harm on an immense scale'
icon
Affordability Checks
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