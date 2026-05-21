Sales could be ‘super-spreader’ events for equine flu says BHA welfare chief with trainers advised to take extra precautions

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James Given, the BHA’s director of equine regulation, safety and welfare, has warned trainers to treat sales as potential "super-spreader" events and take extra measures when introducing a new horse into a yard.

Given, however, insisted a repeat of racing’s 2019 shutdown was not currently necessary despite equine influenza reaching “unprecedented levels” across Britain.

Speaking on the BHA's podcast on Wednesday , Given encouraged trainers to isolate horses returning from sales for a minimum of 14 days while monitoring temperatures and signs of illness before introducing them to the wider yard population.

He said: “The Doncaster sales that are on this week, horses will be being bought from those and taken to a trainer's yard from an environment which is a potentially super-spreading event. You’ve got horses from all over coming together and mixing in close proximity and then going back to different locations.”

The BHA this week cancelled all remaining hunter chases for the season alongside pony racing and other racecourse equine activities as part of enhanced biosecurity measures designed to protect horses in licensed racing yards from the current spike in flu cases.

Given defended the regulator’s approach and stressed the risk to racing came from outside the licensed population rather than from horses already in training yards.

Asked whether racing should consider another temporary shutdown similar to the six-day suspension in 2019, Given said: “No, I don’t think that’s necessary, because the danger isn’t from horses within the licensed herd.

“If we stop that bubble [thoroughbred horses in training yards] from mixing, we’re not gaining anything because they’re not the risk at the moment to spread it.

“It’s the horses from outside that bubble. The horses that can go to the local show, go dressaging, showjumping, they’re the risk to the racing bubble.”

James Given: "Covid taught us about bubbles, about isolation, about quarantining" Credit: Mark Cranham

Given referenced lessons learned during the Covid pandemic and said the BHA was attempting to create a “bubble” around horses in licensed premises by limiting contact with horses from unlicensed yards.

He said: “Covid taught us about bubbles, about isolation, about quarantining. What we’re trying to do is not have horses from unlicensed premises coming into close contact with horses from licensed premises who then return to their trainer’s yard and have a risk of transmission that way.”

The BHA has confirmed there have been no positive cases reported in licensed training yards, pre-training yards or rehabilitation yards during the current outbreak, although 68 positive tests have been reported in Britain since April 1 across 37 counties.

Given also believes the current biosecurity measures are important in maintaining confidence among international participants before major meetings including Royal Ascot next month.

He said: “When we have horses coming from the USA, Japan, Australia, connections want to be sure they’re not going to be exposing their horses. Where they come and stay has got to be secured by our standards so they’re confident it isn’t any risk to them.

“It’s about managing risk and keeping that risk as low as we can, and that means taking some actions that are disappointing for some, but it’s for the greater good.

“If we reduce the risk, hopefully we won’t get into a situation where it impacts the racing herd.”

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