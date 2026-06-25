BHA urges vigilance on equine flu threat as sales and summer bring increased risk of outbreak

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The BHA has stressed the need for hypervigilance on biosecurity around equine influenza as “the threat is real” that an outbreak of the illness in the racing population could shut down the sport – as it did in 2019.

With bloodstock sales taking place in Ireland this week and increased activity from non-thoroughbred owners during the summer months, James Given, the BHA’s director of equine regulation, safety and welfare, said there was a heightened danger of equine flu crossing over into the thoroughbred racing herd.

He said: “The threat is real. [The Equine Infectious Disease Surveillance team] is reporting unprecedented amounts of flu. Now, is that the tip of an iceberg or is it a tip of an ice cube? I don't know – we just don't know what the risk is – but there are substantial amounts of it. So it is a very significant risk.

“We're at that time of year where the non-racing horses are all doing lots of exciting things at weekends. It's Pony Club camp coming up, it's the school holidays, it's all the things you have a horse for. I think the messaging is that people still need to be vigilant.”

Two weeks ago, the yard belonging to Mel and Phil Rowley became the first licensed premises to be quarantined due to a case of equine flu in a horse recently arrived from the Goffs Arkle Sale in Ireland.

The restrictions on the yard were lifted on Wednesday, with the BHA praising the Rowleys for their diligence and speed in reporting the case which allowed for other horses to be traced and tested.

Given said measures such as twice-yearly vaccinations introduced following the previous equine flu outbreak, which stopped racing for six days, had helped mitigate the potential dangers to the racing herd, but he urged people buying at the sales and transporting horses to be especially cautious.

“There is another sale in Ireland this week [at Tattersalls Ireland] and any horses coming back from Ireland, I would strongly recommend that trainers get them tested,” he said during a BHA media briefing on Thursday.

“There wasn't a single case of a horse that was on a six-month [vaccination] cycle showing signs of testing positive for the disease. So that is rewarding that what was not an altogether popular thing introduced five or six years ago is now showing the rewards.

“We're seeing the vaccinations holding up and giving us better confidence to be able to manage the positive cases we've seen in a way that's a little bit different to 2019.”

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